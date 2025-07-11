I found a 'lost' Oasis demo tape and Noel Gallagher is sitting on an undiscovered 'instant number one hit'

An Oasis collector claims Noel Gallagher is sitting on an undiscovered 'instant number one hit'

An Oasis collector claims Noel Gallagher is sitting on an undiscovered 'instant number one hit' - because he doesn't know how to use a USB stick.

Kyle Dale says he's uncovered a 'lost' demo tape recorded by the star in 1997, which includes three unheard tracks.

The 40-year-old claims one 'amazing' song would even hit 'number one in the charts instantly' amid Oasis' reunion this month.

In an interview with The Oasis Podcast in June, Kyle describes the mystery tune as 'a time capsule' from the band's golden era and 'one of the best Noel's ever written'.

The superfan says he contacted the Manchester icon's management 'a few years ago' and sent the tracks on a USB stick via post in the hope of prompting an official release.

However, Noel told fans last year that he hasn't heard them as Kyle sent them on a USB stick and he 'doesn't have a laptop'.

The 58-year-old rock 'n' roll star said 'I don't know what he expects me to do with a USB stick' and admits it's 'still in the jiffy bag in Hampshire somewhere'.

Dad-of-three Kyle has now addressed Noel's comments and said 'he's done his job' by sending the 55-minute-long tape's contents to him.

The full-time artist manager and events organiser, who curated two Oasis exhibitions last year, says he still has the tape at his home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Kyle, from Openshaw, Greater Manchester, said: "If they put this out now before the tour starts it would take off and it would be number one in the charts instantly.

"To me it is one of the best songs I've ever heard Noel, not sing, but write. It's amazing. The song hit me. It was like a time capsule and I do believe it was lost.

"I can tell you right now, these tapes were lost for 20 years.

"Noel has said in interviews that he must find that DAC tape. As soon as I realised what it was, I was offered £20,000 for it.

"In my view, I should give it back to the guys who wrote it. I told [Noel's management] I wanted to give them this tape back because it feels like a burden now really.

"I sent it back on a USB, so I've done my job."

Kyle, who is currently manager of former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll, says the tape also includes tracks used as B sides for 1997 single All Around The World.

The former financial adviser says he made a studio sign a contract promising to delete the file and its back-up file when he had the tape converted.

He had refused to send the original tape through the post to Noel's management in case it got lost.

He felt his fears were justified when he heard the package was 'lost in the post' - something which Noel said isn't true.

Addressing a fan question about the tape on The Matt Morgan Podcast last year, Noel said: "He [Kyle] sent me a USB stick so he may as well have been sending me a f**king microchip from the future.

"I don't know what he's expecting me to do with a USB stick.

"I haven't listened to it. It's still in the plastic jiffy bag that he sent it in, in Hampshire somewhere.

"Thanks for sending it but if you do want me to listen to it, put it on a CD.

"A USB stick - where am I going to put that? I haven't got a laptop.

"I don't know what these songs are and I would be sceptical of there being any full songs on there."

During his interview with The Oasis Podcast, Kyle explains that he thought the tape was seven minutes long so he was stunned when it contained 55 minutes of audio.

He admits he faces dilemmas over what audio he can legally release on the internet and what he feels is morally right to do.

Kyle has recently donated items from his collection for use at a 'music for the senses' trail in Manchester city centre, while Tony McCarroll has donated a guitar.

Since his podcast interview, the keen collector has reaffirmed that he feels fans would 'go crazy' for the new track.

Kyle said: "It [came from] a guy who worked in a studio who had a bag of about 20 DAC tapes and two were Oasis so he gave them to me.

"I've called [one song] 'I'm Alive' and I think it's a really good song.

"We're grasping for new music and if they had this and put it on Spotify people would go crazy for it.

"I don't know if it'll go to number one, I just know fans would love it because it's 1997, prime Noel, screaming his heart out on the acoustic [guitar].

"The pressure online to put these things out there is huge.

"I've done my job. You can plug a USB into your TV these days."