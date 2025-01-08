Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ITV's Grantchester is set for a shake-up to its cast in 2025

Grantchester will see major cast changes in 2025.

The show features many actors you may recognise - but can’t quite place.

It includes familiar faces from soaps and other hit shows.

Grantchester returns for a new season on ITV in a few hours. The show is set for a major shake-up as two lead characters will depart in the coming episodes.

But before a new vicar arrives in the titular village, the familiar cast will be back as usual tonight (January 8). Fans tuning in might wonder why the stars of the show look familiar, so we’ve rounded up where you know the Grantchester cast from and the other roles they are known for.

Prior to the start of the new series, star Tom Brittney has explained the reason he decided to leave the cosy crime drama. Find out what he said here.

Tom Brittney (Will Davenport)

His starring turn on ITV’s Grantchester has really been Tom’s biggest career role so far. However he has also had appearances in Call the Midwife, Doctors and Casualty.

In 2014, he had a three episode role on Outlander in which he played Lt. Jeremy Foster. Tom has also appeared in a few movies, including 2020’s Greyhound alongside Tom Hanks.

Robson Green (Geordie Keating)

Part of the cast from the off, Robson Green is a familiar face for British TV watchers. For those with a long memory they may remember him as hospital porter Jimmy Powell in Casualty.

He also played the role of Fusilier Dave Tucker in Soldier, Soldier in the 1990s on ITV. He was one half of the singing duo Robson & Jerome with his co-star Jerome Flynn - and they even had several number one singles.

Grantchester is back for its ninth series

Charlotte Ritchie (Bonnie Davenport)

A more recent addition to the cast, Charlotte Ritchie is another recognisable face from the small screen. She joined Grantchester in season seven and will be leaving during series nine, along with Tom Brittney.

The actor has had many roles on TV over the years - from playing Barbara Gilbert in Call the Midwife, from 2015 to 2018. She was also ‘Oregon’ on Channel 4’s Fresh Meat from 2011 to 2016.

Charlotte also played the main role of Alison in BBC’s beloved sitcom Ghosts. Netflix viewers may also remember her as Kate Gavin in the latest season of You.

Al Weaver (Leonard Ernest Finch)

The actor who plays Leonard in ITV has had plenty of roles on both the big and small screens. You may recognise him from his appearances in Sherlock, The Mallorca Files, BBC’s Press and The Hollow Crown.

His big screen credits have included Mike Leigh’s 2018 historical epic Peterloo as well as the 2006 film Marie Antoinette - in which he played Charles, Count of Artois.

Kacey Ainsworth (Cathy Keating)

This actor plays the wife of Robson Green’s Geordie Keating in the ITV show. If you are a soap fan, you may recognise her as Little Mo Mitchell from EastEnders.

During her career, she has also had roles on the Bill, A Touch of Frost and CBBC’s The Worst Witch.

Nick Brimble (Jack Chapman)

Playing the retired businessman in the ITV show, Nick Brimble has had a long career across theatre, film and television. He played D.C. Gerry Burtonshaw in The Sweeney in the 1970s.

He also took over the role of Terrance Turner when the character returned to Emmerdale in 2006, but left the show not long after when the character was killed off.

Oliver Dimsdale (Daniel Marlowe)

Beyond his role on Grantchester, you might recognise this actor from the 2004 TV serial He Knew He Was Right - based on the Anthony Trollope. He played Louis Trevelyan in the show.

Melissa Johns (Jennifer Scott)

Playing police secretary Jennifer Scott in the show, she may also look familiar to soap fans. She played Imogen Pascoe in Coronation Street from 2017 to 2019, while she also was part of the cast for The Interceptor in 2015 and Life in 2020.

