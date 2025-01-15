1 in 4 UK pet owners admit being misled by common care myths

Dog

Despite the wealth of resources available today, many UK pet owners are unknowingly guided by outdated beliefs that could affect their pets’ health and well-being.

A new Petplan survey of over 2,000 adults uncovers the surprising myths shaping pet care routines, with 1 in 4 owners admitting to being misled by misconceptions.

Nearly half of Brits (49%) mistakenly believe a wagging tail always signals happiness, overlooking the stress or anxiety it can also indicate.

“While many people assume a wagging tail is a sign of happiness, it's actually more nuanced than this” says Nick Jones, Dog Expert Witness and Behaviourist.

“Dogs use their tails, alongside other body language cues, to convey a range of emotions—from excitement and happiness to nervousness or anxiety. The speed, position, and accompanying signals like posture or ear position are key to understanding how a dog truly feels. Rather than viewing a wag as a simple sign of friendliness, it’s better seen as an indication that the dog is open to interaction.”

Another common myth by 31% of people is that many think pets licking wounds helps healing, despite the risk of infection caused by bacteria. However Dr. Brian Faulkner states: “Licking causes physical trauma to the skin’s natural barrier, which allows bacteria to enter the wound and even the body.

"Bacteria thrive in dog and cats’ mouths. These bacteria may originate from leftover food particles, dental plaque, and less hygienic habits, such as drinking from dirty puddles and licking their own bottoms.”

The survey also revealed that many Brits have strong opinions about pet loyalty. While 21% consider Labradors the most loyal dog breed, and 8% believe Persian cats are the most loyal, nearly half (47%) think no cat breed is inherently more loyal. Moreover, a generational divide exists, with younger respondents more likely to associate specific breeds with loyalty.

Despite their confidence in pet knowledge, nearly one in three Brits mistakenly believe that “cats and dogs are natural enemies.” This misconception is more prevalent among dog owners (35%) than cat owners (28%). The reality is that there is a lot of nuances to it.

“While some cats and dogs don’t get along, many dogs can live harmoniously with cats, depending on their temperament, and how they have been introduced to each other” says Brian. “It's essential to consider the personalities of both pets before deciding to bring them into the same household.

Petplan’s vet expert, Brian Faulkner, FRCVS, says “There are so many myths about pets that it's easy to see why people might be confused. From interpreting a wagging tail to understanding their nutritional needs, these misconceptions can impact how we care for our animals.

As Brian Faulkner notes it really is important "to look beyond the myths and really get to know our pets as individuals, understanding their behaviours and what these mean in specific circumstances. And while some myths may seem harmless, others can turn out to be costly mistakes, which is why having the right support, like pet insurance, can offer peace of mind. The more informed we are, the better we can respond to their needs and ensure their happiness and well-being.”

