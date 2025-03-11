$100B AI program unveiled in Middle East as 'failsafe to oil crisis'

The Wisdom project, led by the United Arab Emirates, is designed to future-proof the area’s long-term economy against a likely shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

All 22 of the Arab League nations have invested in The Wisdom Research Center, which will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi and involve private firms including Google, Rolls Royce, and British Aerospace, The European reports.

It will be spearheaded by Dr Ali Mohammed Al-Khouri, the Chairman of the Arab Federation for Digital Economy, and Professor Mohammed Farmer, the founder of the British Institute of Technology (BITE) in London.

Up to 50,000 experts will work together to create a “disruptive and innovative technology powerhouse” that produces “better results than Western efforts combined”.

Its output will also stand “head and shoulders” above Horizon Europe, the EU’s £77million flagship research and innovation program, once it becomes established in 2030, he said.

Wisdom’s first project, an AI-powered robot that can think freely like a human and is 1,000 times smarter than ChatGPT, is currently under development.

Dr Al-Khouri said: “The Middle East has historically served as a crossroads for trade, thought, and civilization.

“Today, we have a unique opportunity to capitalize on our human and economic resources to position our region among the world’s leading innovation and technology hubs.

"For decades, oil has been the backbone of our economies, but the future belongs to those who invest in knowledge and innovation.

“The Wisdom Research Center will be a key driver of this transformation. It is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together and represents a vision for a brighter future built on knowledge, innovation, and collaboration.

“It is therefore a step towards building an integrated knowledge-based ecosystem that shapes our shared future and benefits generations to come.”

Under the plans, industry leaders from across the Middle East will come together to work on artificial intelligence, sustainable development, and environmental technologies, as well as the digital economy.

Smart cities and urban innovation, cybersecurity, and data privacy are also on the agenda, along with other “real world” solutions in the healthcare technology, cybersecurity, and biotechnology sectors.

The centre will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with regional offices in Riyadh and Doha and branches across the Arab League (LAS) and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

A contingent of international experts - supplied from major firms including Google - will join the pool and contribute remotely from the U.S and several European and Asian countries.

Unlike privately funded AI and technology initiatives, such as Horizon Europe, Wisdom is state-backed, meaning its experts have continued access to near-limitless capital and resources.

The 22 Arab League nations have already contributed a total of $10billion into a fund that will grow to more than $100billion within five years.

Private companies from the UK, U.S, China, and Europe, have also invested but their financial contribution is said to be “non-critical” to the project’s overall success.

Academic organisations including the British Institute of Technology, England (BITE), the Arab Federation for Digital Economy (AFDE), the Federation of Arab Scientific Research Councils, and the Association of Arab Universities will also play a role, as will other educational and research institutions in the UAE, LAS, and OIC countries.

By 2030, Wisdom could have up to 50,000 of the world’s “greatest thinkers” working side by side on collaborations worth trillions of dollars to the Arab world – more than it currently generates from crude oil exports.

While the region’s oil reserves are plentiful and could last for centuries, most countries are moving towards renewable energy and reducing their dependence on fossil fuels.

Once global demand slumps, the region’s five main oil producing nations - Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and UAE – will need a “Plan B” to supplement or even replace its income, Professor Farmer, said.

Wisdom’s first start-up project is already nearing completion.

The AI Wizard will be the world’s first robot that uses quantum technology to think for itself and deliver authenticated information, making it 1,000 times smarter than standard AI software.

Developed by BITE and a team of former ChatGPT and DeepSeek engineers, it has been valued at £10billion and could become available on a subscription basis in as little as six months.

He said: “AI Wizard is just the start of what will be a disruptive and innovative technology powerhouse.

“With Wisdom’s backing, we are not just advancing AI but genuinely redefining what artificial intelligence can achieve. Compared to what we are building here, existing Western models will seem like rudimentary cave art.

“Wisdom is set to deliver better results than Western efforts combined because we have the resources, vision, and expertise to develop real-world solutions without the commercial and bureaucratic limitations that slow progress elsewhere.

“The Middle East is fast becoming the world’s most important technology hub, and Wisdom stands head and shoulders above anything that has come before.

“Positioned between East and West, we are uniquely placed to attract the brightest minds from across the globe and accelerate technological breakthroughs on a scale never seen before.”

