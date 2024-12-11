300,000 cyclist and motorcyclist casualties in England over 10 years – experts warn true figures may be higher
Data analysed by RTA Law has revealed there have been 162,333 motorcycle user casualties over the past 10 years.
Regarding deaths, the government data revealed 2834 motorcycle users have lost their lives on England’s roads.
When it comes to pedal cyclists, England saw 164,260 casualties over the past 10 years.
Regarding deaths, 925 pedal cyclists have died in England over the past 10 years.
"These statistics might only be the tip of the iceberg," said Rod Mitchell from RTA Law who analysed the data.
"We believe the actual number of motorcycle and cyclist casualties could be significantly higher due to underreporting and limitations in data collection methods."
"Many incidents, especially those involving minor injuries, often go unreported," he continued. "There are also discrepancies in how data is recorded and processed between different agencies, which can lead to an underestimation of the true scale of the problem."
"It's crucial that we address these gaps in data to fully understand and tackle the risks faced by motorcyclists and cyclists," Mitchell added. "Only with accurate information can effective measures be implemented to improve road safety across the country."