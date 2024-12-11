300,000 cyclist and motorcyclist casualties in England over 10 years – experts warn true figures may be higher

It’s feared the figures may be much higher than recorded.

New data has revealed the number of motorcyclists and pedal cyclists in England who have been injured, or lost their lives on the country’s roads, but it’s feared the figures may be much higher than recorded.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data analysed by RTA Law has revealed there have been 162,333 motorcycle user casualties over the past 10 years.

United Kingdom

Great Britain

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Regarding deaths, the government data revealed 2834 motorcycle users have lost their lives on England’s roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United Kingdom

Great Britain

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

When it comes to pedal cyclists, England saw 164,260 casualties over the past 10 years.

United Kingdom

Great Britain

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Regarding deaths, 925 pedal cyclists have died in England over the past 10 years.

United Kingdom

Great Britain

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

"These statistics might only be the tip of the iceberg," said Rod Mitchell from RTA Law who analysed the data.

"We believe the actual number of motorcycle and cyclist casualties could be significantly higher due to underreporting and limitations in data collection methods."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Many incidents, especially those involving minor injuries, often go unreported," he continued. "There are also discrepancies in how data is recorded and processed between different agencies, which can lead to an underestimation of the true scale of the problem."

"It's crucial that we address these gaps in data to fully understand and tackle the risks faced by motorcyclists and cyclists," Mitchell added. "Only with accurate information can effective measures be implemented to improve road safety across the country."