31,000 new VIP customers in just two weeks: OnBuy’s loyalty launch achieves major success

OnBuy

OnBuy has gained more than 31,000 new VIP customers in just two weeks thanks to the launch of its loyalty programme.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK’s largest online marketplace released its new VIP programme on November 22, providing a way for returning customers to claim double the cashback rewards.

Most Popular

This means serious savings for consumers on everything from household essentials to luxury items. VIP customers earn a minimum of 2% cashback on everything they buy, including discounted products, and can save even more with double cashback deals delivering rates from 5% up to a whopping 30%, immediately credited to their OnBuy account when they complete their purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This can be spent onsite immediately, saved, or withdrawn to their bank account after 30 days once they have a balance of £5 or more. OnBuy doesn’t require a waiting period or complex clauses – unlike third-party sites.

Cas Paton, Founder and Chief Executive of the revolutionary cashback marketplace, explained this is all being done “to make genuine value more accessible to all and ease the financial pressures many are facing in the run-up to a traditionally expensive time of year”.

"We know consumers love cashback deals, and our goal at OnBuy has always been to create an online shopping experience that’s transparent, rewarding, innovative and - most importantly -that delivers value,” Cas said.

“Our VIP programme delivers exceptional value and tangible rewards, without catches or complex codes. It’s all about consistently giving back to our customers in a way that genuinely impacts their pockets.”

Why shop with OnBuy?

£23M cashback deals unlocked sitewide on 7.5 million products, with offers ranging from 2.5% to 15%.

Doubled cashback for VIPs in a brand-new customer loyalty programme, making this a record-breaking time for savings.

Exclusive offers sent to customers’ inboxes and live cashback deals hosted on-site.

Two ways to save when buying a discounted product and receiving cashback on top

For more information on OnBuy’s expanded cashback program, exclusive deals, and birthday celebration offers, visit OnBuy.com and sign up to receive the latest updates.