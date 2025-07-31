41% of pet owners replace damaged household items annually according to Petplan

Cleaning challenges for pet owners

Keeping a home in top shape while sharing it with furry companions continues to pose challenges for many UK pet owners, according to a new survey from Petplan.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey reveals that 41% of pet owners have had to replace household items due to pet-related damage, with carpets and rugs topping the list as the most frequently replaced items. In fact, 34% of respondents said they had to replace these floor coverings, underlining the toll pets can take on the home’s interiors.

Furniture and household items are being replaced on average twice a year by pet owners, driven by common issues like scratching and chewing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hair is another major concern, with 52% of pet owners citing pet hair as their biggest cleaning challenge. The constant battle to keep furniture, clothing, and floors free from fur is a common struggle for households across the UK.

Beyond the wear and tear, the survey also sheds light on hidden household hazards. As 12% of owners admitted to being unaware of common dangers to pets in the home, including toxic houseplants, cleaning products, and vapes. These everyday items, while often overlooked, can pose serious health risks to animals.

The findings highlight the importance of both pet-proofing homes and staying informed about potential dangers to ensure a safe environment for pets. For more information, please visit: https://www.petplan.co.uk/pet-insurance/pet-care-and-advice/all-you-need-to-know-about-pet-proofing-your-home.html on how to pet-proof your home