56% of Brits say sharing a celebrity name makes you unforgettable

Five blue light workers, all named Mrs. Carter, got suited and cowboy-booted for a VIP night to remember at Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in London to celebrate the launch of Blue Light Card Tickets. The new platform gives the Blue Light Card community free tickets to the most exclusive events from music concerts to football finals. It comes as 63% of Blue Light Card members say live music is one of the best ways to truly release after a high-stress day.

A quarter of Brits (25%) admit that star-studded names break the ice instantly, gives people something to talk about (29%), and makes them more memorable (48%)

If you’ve been greeted by a doctor called Tom Cruise, a teacher by the name of Mr Beckham, or even a nurse called Beyoncé - you’re not going to forget them. In fact, half of Brits (56%) say they’d never forget someone's name if it were the same as someone famous and believe it makes people more memorable (48%).

Nearly a third (30%) admit they’d be more likely to strike up a conversation after an introduction to a famous name, because it gives them something to talk about (29%) and helps to break the ice instantly (25%).

The research, by Blue Light Card, revealed the most common celebrity namesakes people have met in real life include James Martin, Ian Wright and Martin Lewis, with global superstars such as Emma Watson, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez also featuring in the top 20.

And 13% of those surveyed shared a name with an A-lister themselves. For 70% of these, it’s regularly mentioned in conversation and 23% find the encounters amusing, with 16% finding the interactions a little cringe.

And for frontline workers with star-studded names? It’s a daily talking point. The real-life Madonnas, Shakiras and Mrs Carters working across blue light services,* said they’re regularly quizzed about their famous moniker and view it as the ultimate talking point, especially in a high-pressure job where human connection is vital.

Today, to mark the launch of the Blue Light Card Tickets, five remarkable Mrs Carter namesakes that work across the NHS, social care, the police and the Armed Forces have been treated to an unforgettable night at the Cowboy Carter London show. The ticketing platform gives the community free tickets to the most exclusive events from music concerts to football finals, designed as a way to say thank you for their service.

The Mrs Carters were suited and cowboy booted to strut the blue carpet for a star-studded night, pictured with one of the UK’s best Beyoncé lookalikes.

The surprise for the daily heroes comes as 63% of Blue Light Card members say live music is one of the best ways to truly release after a high-stress day and feel joy and connection.

Mrs Addy Carter, from Colchester has been a Military Medic for over five years.Speaking on the most rewarding part of her job she said: “As a medic in the Armed Forces, I get to help people every day and can be deployed overseas to assist with humanitarian aid at a moment’s notice. Being able to support people with injuries - to make them feel safe and cared for - makes me so happy and proud of what I do. Wherever I’m based, I know I’m making a difference. As part of my work, I also see the incredible effort of NHS staff, which really inspires me.

“I’ve had so much fun meeting some other inspiring Mrs Carters from different industries and hearing about what they do. To celebrate the launch of Blue Light Tickets, we got glitz and glammed, wined and dined, and treated like superstars, for a night at the Cowboy Carter Tour. I love my Blue Light Card perks - but this definitely has been one of the best!”

The five frontline Cowboy Carters were treated like the icons they are; pampered with glam fit for a superstar, fuelled for the night with a delicious Pizza Express spread, and given the denim carpet treatment with a paparazzi-style photocall.

Styled in sparkly cowboy hats and boots made for dancing, they headed to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an unforgettable night watching their namesake in action.

As a way of saying thank you to those who put others before themselves every day, Blue Light Card Tickets means that those in the community can get their hands on the hardest-to-buy tickets without having to queue or pay hefty prices.

Blue Light Card Tickets offers tickets to sold-out and in-demand concerts such as Beyonce, Oasis and Taylor Swift; sporting events such as FA Cup Finals, tennis, rugby and cricket matches and horse racing, as well as comedy nights and days out at attractions across the UK.

Tarun Gidoomal, CCO for Blue Light Card, says: “Our community is full of superstars. While one Mrs Carter entertains a stadium, ours continue to serve the nation and whether that’s saving lives or supporting their communities, they show up day in, day out.

“Our members told us that they can often struggle to access live music, with queueing systems and ticket drops clashing with shift patterns.

“Blue Light Card Tickets enables us to give something back; unforgettable experiences that offer a chance to unwind, connect and feel part of something special. For so many in our community, live events are more than just entertainment, it’s that let-your-hair-down feeling after a string of long days and demanding shifts. They deserve these moments of joy just as much as anyone else, if not more.”

Blue Light Card offers 5.5 million members access to savings at over 15,000 retail partners, from large national retailers to local businesses across categories such as travel, motoring, days out, fashion, gifts, insurance, phones, and many more. In the last year, Blue Light Card saved members £375 million in total.

Membership to Blue Light Card for access to tickets as well as market-leading discounts and rewards is quick and easy. Register online at www.bluelightcard.co.uk. A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.

TOP 20 CELEB NAMESAKES BRITS HAVE ENCOUNTERED IN REAL LIFE

1. James Martin

2. Ian Wright

3. Martin Lewis

4. Emma Watson

5. Taylor Swift

6. Beyoncé

7. David Beckham

8. Ruth Jones

9. Robbie Williams

10. Jamie Oliver

11. Jennifer Lopez

12. Tom Cruise

13. Ed Sheeran

14. George Michael

15. John Lennon

16. James May

17. Katy Perry

18. Paul McCartney

19. Angelina Jolie

20. Stephen Graham