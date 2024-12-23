A Christmas Miracle: Ring Camera captures baby’s first steps

Captured on their Ring Indoor Camera, Ian and Amy Routledge shared the heart-warming video with Ring ahead of Christmas, which sees 13-month-old Jenson walking for the first time. The adorable footage shows the baby making the brave decision to let go of the banister, before confidently waddling over to his shocked father, 36, who couldn’t believe his eyes.

There is nothing more magical than a child’s ‘first’ and, for one couple in Kent, they were able to catch the special moment their baby took his very first steps on camera.

With mum Amy, 33, upstairs, she would have missed this milestone moment if it wasn’t for their Ring Indoor Camera.

The couple later shared the video with their loved ones, with Amy telling Ring, “We shared it with family after seeing it ourselves and they were all excited and pleased to have seen it on camera.

“We would definitely recommend having Ring cameras set up to catch motion movements of potential special moments.”

This is not the first time the Routledge family has captured special footage on their Ring Indoor Camera. In fact, their camera has captured many milestones throughout Jenson’s life, including when he tried out crawling and rolling over for the first time a few months ago.

As Ring customers for over three years, with multiple Ring devices set up around their home, Amy says “Our Ring Camera is always set up indoors for security but is an added bonus to capture special moments like this.”

If you have a special video that’s been captured on your Ring device and have Ring Home, you can simply press the ‘Share’ button on your Ring app and choose ‘Share with Ring’ to submit your footage. Watch the video: https://youtu.be/GNkOPJInBZY