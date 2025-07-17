A real lane hogger! Giant runaway pig races down main road after escaping from farm

The pig on the run

This runaway road hog was caught on camera racing down a main road in front of stunned drivers - after apparently escaping from a nearby farm.

Paul White spotted the pig while stuck in traffic in the Spring View area of Wigan, Greater Manchester at 3pm on Wednesday July 9th.

The 42-year-old said when he first saw the hefty hog, believed to be a Vietnamese Pot-bellied pig, he instantly 'thought of bacon butties'.

The builder, who was in the passenger seat, believes the pig escaped from a nearby farm and got as far as five miles from home but has now been reunited with its owners.

Photos of the speedy swine on Warrington Road show it hurtling down the street in front of cars. Paul, from Wigan, Greater Manchester, said: "I was thinking, 'a few bacon butties'. "I like a bit of pork, I can't lie.

"We were stuck in the traffic and I could see it from probably 300 yards away just marching down the street. "It's been found, it's from one of the farms further up the road.

"Apparently it gets out all the time but this is the first time it's got out and ended up on the main road. "It went about five miles I think down the road before they finally caught it. "This is by far not the craziest thing I've seen in Wigan. It's normal for Wigan."

Paul's Facebook post reads: "Seen many things in Wigan but I've never seen a pig running through Spring View lol." One user commented: "I've seen lots of pigs running around Wigan. Normally on a Saturday night."

Another wrote: "I know everyone is having a laugh over it, but is the pig actually alright? It can't just be running about in traffic!" A third quipped: "Middle lane hogger." A fourth wrote: "It's me, I've escaped trying to get my bikini body."