Abandoned dog seized as a stray ‘deserved so much better' says warden

A Yorkshire Terrier cross, affectionately named ‘Sweet Pea’, has been seized as a stray after being found in appalling condition in Evesham.

When the Dog Warden Service reached the dog, it was clear the Yorkie had endured incredible suffering for an extended period of time.

Sweet Pea was discovered in the Wychavon area of Evesham with burst mammary tumours which Pip Griffin, Senior Dog Warden for Worcestershire Regulatory Services, stated would have been ‘so painful and very uncomfortable’ with ‘disgusting smelling fluid coming out’ of the animal.

The burst mammory tumours covered Sweet Pea's entire stomach area

The dog was also found with heavily matted fur and rotten teeth making her quality of life miserable.

Mrs. Griffin further explained that ‘Sweet Pea deserved so much better than what her owner gave her’ and is appealing to the public to come forward and ‘be [her] voice’ to help find the negligent previous owners.

The plea follows an increase in the number of strays the local public service is receiving, many of which are in similarly awful states, with the team pleading that this cannot carry on.

Anyone with information can call 01905 822799.