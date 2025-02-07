Actor and musician Anzor Alem trapped in fights in Goma: "I was so scared"

Anzor Alem with the children at the refugee camp in goma

"I was so scared." It is with these words that Anzor Alem, a Congolese actor and musician, describes his experience in Goma, where he has been stuck since the beginning of the recent fights. Coming for a casting, he is now trapped, like many inhabitants, and testifies to his anguish about the situation.

The Congolese actor and musician Anzor Alem finds himself involuntarily at the heart of the news. While he was in Goma for a casting, the recent clashes that shook the city prevented him from leaving the premises. In an exclusive interview, he tells us about his experience and shares his fears.

Since January 23, 2025, the city of Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been the scene of violent fighting. These clashes paralyzed the city, leading to the closure of the airport and the port, and trapping many residents, including Anzor Alem.

Anzor Alem was supposed to leave Goma on January 25, but events decided otherwise. "I was so scared," he says. "We heard gunshots all over the city." Despite the fear, the actor found refuge in a relatively safe neighborhood, far from the most intense fights. "Since January 29, everything has been calming down," he explains, "and I am in a safe neighborhood."

However, uncertainty remains as to his departure. Goma airport being still closed, he does not know when he will be able to leave the city. "I hope it will be fine and allow me to leave the city, even if I miss the casting," he says.

Anzor Alem had a traumatic experience, finding himself in spite of himself in the heart of a conflict. "What I have heard and seen in this city, I could not explain," he says. "It was like in a movie, except that people were dying in real life."

Despite the fear and shock, the actor remains optimistic and hopes to be able to leave Goma safely. His poignant testimony reminds us of the reality of the conflicts in eastern DRC and the difficulties encountered by civilian populations.