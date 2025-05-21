Adder bites up by 44 per cent - Vets issue warning to pet owners

Vets Now report 44% rise in adder-related pet emergencies.

‘Treat adder bites as a serious veterinary emergency’.

Emergency vets are warning dog owners to be on high alert after seeing a 44% rise in adder-related pet emergencies.

Vets Now saw the increase in cases across their UK out of hours clinics and 24/7 hospitals, between 2023 and 2024.

Sadie Spencer, Principal Vet at Vets Now, the UK’s leading emergency pet care provider, said: “As snake season peaks over the spring and summer months, dog owners need to stay vigilant. The European adder is the only venomous snake native to the UK and bites are more frequent in the spring when the snakes are just out of hibernation. Cases are also seen throughout the summer as adders become more active when the weather improves.”

“Unfortunately, dogs are particularly at risk of adder bites due to their curious nature, and they can be incredibly dangerous for them, especially if left untreated. Whilst out walking dogs during this time of year, it’s important to stay alert, especially when walking in known adder habitats like heathlands, sand dunes, and woodland edges.”

Sadie added - “It’s worth bearing in mind that wild snakes are protected by law in the UK and it’s an offence to intentionally injure or kill an adder. Adders will only bite a dog in self-defence. Generally, bites occur when a snake is stepped on or disturbed by your dog.”

How can I prevent my dog from getting bitten?

The best way to prevent adder bites on dogs is to be aware of adder hotspots in your area. Keep to clear paths when walking in these areas and avoid letting dogs roam through undergrowth, long grass and moorlands.

Consider keeping your dog on a leash walking in these areas so they don’t disturb any snakes in the undergrowth.

If you do come across an adder it’s best to remain still and let it pass safely.

Adder facts

Adders tend to hibernate from October to April.

Adults are up to two feet long and have a black or brown zigzag pattern along their back and a V-shaped marking on the back of their head.

Signs your dog may have an adder bite include:

Sudden swelling (usually around the face or legs)

Puncture wounds

Limping or pain

Extreme tiredness/reluctance to move, or collapse

Adder bites are a medical emergency requiring anti venom, and early treatment gives the best chance of a full recovery. If you are concerned your pet has been bitten by an adder, contact your local or emergency vet immediately.

For more advice and information, or to find your nearest Vets Now emergency service, visit the Vets Now website, https://www.vets-now.com/.