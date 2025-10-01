Adopt a dog: Large dog crisis as RSPCA sees record numbers in care

Scooby

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting larger dogs this Adoptober as the charity is struggling with record numbers of dogs in its care.

New data from the charity reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

This summer the charity reached a crisis point with record numbers of rescued dogs in their care - most in private kennels as national centres were too full to take them.

To ease the pressure, the RSPCA is issuing an urgent plea for adopters to consider larger breeds of dogs like lurcher Scooby (pictured), who has already been waiting for 550 days - around 18 months - without finding a loving family who will care for him.

RSPCA pet behaviour expert Dr Sam Gaines said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.”

Sam added: “Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Research from the RSPCA* found that while the average time for all breeds of dogs between being ready to rehome and then finding a loving forever family is 41 days, but larger breeds of dogs can wait much longer.

Dog breeds with the longest waits, averaged over a six-year period

Breed Average rehoming time in days 1 Alaskan Malamute 147 2 Presa Canaria 94 3 Shar-Pei 80 4 Greyhound 74 5 Doberman 73 6 Saluki 65 7 Mastiff and Bull Mastiff 65 8 Boxer 64 9 Siberian Husky 63 10 Turkish Kangal 59

These figures are in stark contrast to the short time smaller dog breeds had to wait before finding their forever home. The average length of stay for Yorkshire terriers was just seven days, for chihuahuas, it was 12 days, and cocker spaniels 16 days.

One of the larger dogs currently waiting for a second chance is Scooby. Rescued in February 2024, Scooby was severely emaciated and weak. Now, being cared for at the RSPCA Wirral & Chester branch, he is a healthy weight, and is loving, energetic and playful - but continues to be overlooked.

RSPCA Operations Manager Glenn Mayoll said: “Poor Scooby is just one of the many larger rescue dogs who have a lot of love to give, but because they are being overlooked, they are waiting far too long to be rehomed.

“We’d really love potential adopters to keep a more open mind when it comes to bigger breeds. Bull breeds like mastiffs and bulldogs are often perceived as aggressive, when there’s no evidence that any one breed is more aggressive than another. In fact, like all dogs, some can actually be a bit nervous and fearful - big softies who need owners to help build their confidence.

“Sighthounds like greyhounds, lurchers and salukis, depending on their background, will often need to wear muzzles, and may not be able to live in homes or areas with cats or small furries which means there’s fewer good homes for them. There’s also a misconception that they need more walking or exercise, which may not be the case for every dog.

“A lot of dogs in our care are breeds or types, who were traditionally selectively bred to work on farms, guard livestock or pull sleds - Border Collies, huskies, Akitas, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

“These dogs may need a lifestyle which is a bit busier with committed owners who are prepared to keep them physically and mentally active by giving them puzzles, games and training.

“Of course every dog is different, and some may be happy with short walks and snoozing on the sofa.”

Glenn added: “Unlike other charities, RSPCA dogs have been rescued from cruelty and neglect and sadly many have behavioural issues as a result of their experiences. These special dogs need extra special people who are willing to win their trust, be patient and work with them to help them recover from their past.

“We’d love people to put perceptions about big dogs or specific breeds to one side. Come and visit our Findapet website and just look at our bigger dogs. Every dog in our care has a unique story of survival, and potential adopters might be surprised by who is a good match for them.

“We are confident the right homes are out there and we urgently need to find them.”

Big dogs looking for homes

Thanos, Husky cross at RSPCA West Hatch, Somerset

Thanos is just two-years-old and has been at the centre since November 2024. He is described as ‘an absolute goofball’ who loves nothing more than charging around the paddocks with his favourite stuffed toys and really showing off his puppy-like nature. Thanos loves to learn and picks up training incredibly quickly so he would love a home where his owners are enthusiastic about training. Thanos will make a wonderful and loyal companion.

Stella, Staffie cross, RSPCA Gonsal Farm, Shropshire

Two year-old Stella came into the centre after being abandoned. She is a friendly soul who loves her walks and playing off the lead. She's easy to distract with treats as she has a very healthy appetite. As she’s hard of hearing (white dogs are often more prone to deafness due to genetic factors) she can only hear certain pitches of sound, so she would benefit from an experienced dog owner to help guide her through life and maybe look into sign language for her. She loves nice walks, toys and treats.

Roxy, Cane Corso at RSPCA Millbrook, Surrey

Three-year-old Roxy has been looking for a home since July, after she was sadly abandoned at a property. She’s a friendly girl who, despite her size, thinks she’s a lap dog, loves a cuddle and is just longing for a comfy sofa to call her own. She is big and strong, so is looking for an experienced family who have ideally owned large breed dogs before.

Cooper, German Shepherd cross, Felledge, Co Durham

Four-year-old Cooper is affectionate, gentle and adores attention. He loves long walks and zoomies but also loves spending time in a ‘home from home’ room where he can chill and have some downtime playing with his toys and enjoy relaxing. He is a sweet-natured, clever dog who would thrive in a rural area.

Happy ‘Big Dog’ rehoming stories

Tato - Bull Breed, successfully adopted in the North East:

“Adopting Tato is one of the best decisions of my life” says Sophie.

Tato is happy as can be in his forever home after being adopted by Sophie from the Teesside area earlier this year from the RSPCA’s Great Ayton Animal Centre. Sophie had previously owned a Rottweiler and was looking for a large breed and said she would without a doubt encourage those interested in rehoming a bull breed or a larger dog to go for it.

“I would say to do it, every dog is unique and has its own personality just like we do,” she said. “A lot of big dogs want nothing more than a little walk about and a cuddle on the sofa which most people seeking a dog would want. I only say that some bull breeds may be much more sensitive so they need time to build the trust but then you'll have an amazing companion.

Jess - bull lurcher

Caroline, the RSPCA’s Chief Vet, and her partner Garry, adopted Jess, a large bull lurcher, after she had spent more than five months in a rehoming centre.

“Even with the best care in the world, a kennel isn’t a place where a dog can live their best life,” London-based Caroline says. “We made a conscious decision to provide a loving home for a larger dog that might otherwise have been overlooked and specifically chose a bull lurcher because larger dogs often wait longer to find homes and this type tends to be generally healthy.”

“Jess arrived home anxious and underweight. She was showing reactive behaviour towards other dogs but we persisted with consistent positive training, treats, and dedicated support, and she has undergone an amazing transformation. She has gained confidence, built strong bonds with her new family, and even made doggy friends at the park.”

A year and a half later, Jess is thriving in her new home, enjoying playtime in the garden and relaxing in her three beds. For Caroline, witnessing Jess's happiness and providing her with a new life has been incredibly rewarding, underscoring the profound joy and sense of purpose that comes from adopting a rescue dog and changing an animal's world.

The saying, “Saving one animal doesn’t change the whole world, but it changes the whole world for that one animal,” truly resonates with Caroline. “It’s very grounding to just know that you’ve given a dog a new life… I really like that”.

Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about dogs and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage

What’s Adoptober?

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

Adoptober facts and stats:

This summer we had the highest number of dogs in our care ever - 1,646 - more than double July 2020 when we had 732.

Most of our dogs are in emergency boarding kennels because our centres are full

Sadly our frontline rescue teams have been called to help a number of large-scale incidents recently - three of which led to more than 300 dogs needing our help. This has put us and our charity partners under unprecedented strain.

In July 2025 we brought in 445 dogs compared to a 5 year average of 245 dogs per month

On average it takes 41 days for a dog to find a new home

Big dogs can wait seven times longer than smaller breeds to find homes*.

*Combined average times for Malumute, Presa Canaria and Shar-peis is 93 days compared to the 13 day combined average rehoming times for King Charles Spaniels, West Highland White Terriers and Bedlington Terriers.

Last year we spent around £8million on caring for animals in private kennels, catteries and stables - more than £650,000 every month.

About six out of ten animals in our care are not legally able to be rehomed as they are involved in an investigation or prosecution.

Last year the RSPCA found new homes for almost 70 animals a day, or three every hour - 26,294 across the year.

Despite the amazing efforts of RSPCA staff and volunteers, rehoming has slowed slightly.

*Data is from dogs in RSPCA national care (not dogs in our network of branches which are run as individual charities in their own right) - from 2020 to 2025. Please note the breeds mentioned include cross breeds. The calculations are based on the time from the dog being ready to be rehomed and when they move to their new home. Some dogs spend months and even years in our care being rehabilitated or cannot be rehomed until court cases have concluded.

Top 20 breeds of dogs which wait longest to find a home (number of days averaged over the past six years) - many of these will be crosses

We see larger numbers of the dogs highlighted in red

Most prevalent breeds among longer to rehome

1 - Staffordshire Bull Terrier (540)

2 - Lurcher (404)

3 - German Shepherd (196)

4 - Bulldog (Old English, British and Old Tyme) (118)

5 - Siberian Husky (97)

6 - Mastiff/Bull Mastiff (74)

7 - Belgian Shepherd/Malinois (61)

8 - Border/Welsh Collie (55)

9 - Akita (Japanese and American) (47)

10 - Collie (Smooth and Rough coat) (44)

