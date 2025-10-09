Adoptober: Could you be the perfect person for sweet-natured Obie ?

Obie

The RSPCA in Suffolk is appealing to find a gentle giant called Obie his forever home after he was found abandoned in a park - too weak to stand and covered in scars.

S uffolk Central branch say Obie has a lovely sweet nature, is playful and affectionate and they hope this Adoptober he will find his forever home.

In 2024 the RSPCA as a whole across its centres and branches rehomed a staggering 26,167 animals. Branches are part of the RSPCA but run as charities in their own right and work incredibly hard to rehome and rehabilitate animals across England and Wales.

The rehoming appeal for Obie comes as the RSPCA reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis, with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across the charity’s national animal centres and branches.

Obie needs a home

While new data from the charity* reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

Obie is a two year-old Cane Corso who was found abandoned in a local park, too weak to stand and he had many scars on his body.

Donna Rich, centre manager said: “Despite his heart-breaking start to life, he is such a sweet boy who loves spending time with his favourite humans and playing with all of his toys. He loves splashing around in his paddling pool in the warmer weather, and makes everyone smile with how playful he is.

“Due to his size he will need experienced owners who are physically strong and used to large breeds. Owners must be willing to continue his training in his new home with the support of our dedicated team, and willing to seek the help of a certified clinical animal behaviourist if needed.

Lovely Obie

“Obie is looking for an adult only home, with at least two adults, no other pets and to live within an hour from the centre. He will really benefit from a predictable and reliable routine in his new home, and will need to be introduced to things gradually to ensure that he does not become too overwhelmed.”

Obie was rehomed before but due to him having training needs he was returned to the branch and has since been with them for 96 days.

Donna added: “He is such a loving dog, he just needs a little extra guidance when transitioning to a new home. He will be the most rewarding rescue for his new family and shower you with so much love and affection – can you open your home to a large goofy dog in need?”

For more information about Obie please contact the Suffolk Central branch of the RSPCA or apply on their website profile pages.

​Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

*Data on larger pets taking seven times longer to rehome is from dogs in RSPCA national care (not dogs in our network of branches which are run as individual charities in their own right) - from 2020 to 2025. Please note the breeds mentioned include cross breeds. The calculations are based on the time from the dog being ready to be rehomed and when they move to their new home. Some dogs spend months and even years in our care being rehabilitated or cannot be rehomed until court cases have concluded.

