Age UK’s new research reveals just how lonely Christmas is for millions of older people as part of its new campaign

Age UK's Christmas campaign

To support the launch of Age UK’s Christmas campaign, Together, we’re not alone, the Charity has released some heartbreaking new statistics that show just how lonely this Christmas will be for millions of older people, as well as a new report that explores why loneliness is harmful to older people’s physical and mental health.

Age UK is calling for urgent donations from the public to change the lives of lonely older people during Christmas and throughout the year.

Loneliness and social isolation are year-round problems but winter, and Christmas especially, can be particularly tough - 1 million older people say they are more isolated at Christmas than any other time of the year. Routine public services winding down, shops closing early or shutting completely, combined with harsher weather conditions, shorter days, and changes in people’s health and wellbeing often make it harder to sustain social connections.

Whilst many enjoy celebrating festive traditions together, Age UK found that a quarter (3.4 million) of all over 65s won’t be putting up decorations at all this year and 1.4 million will be eating dinner alone on Christmas Day. For 2 million older people Christmas is a hard time as, for them, it feels just like any other day.

Age UK’s new report, You are not alone in feeling lonely, presents new evidence about the scale of the loneliness challenge among people aged 65 and over - 270,000 older people in England go a week without speaking to a friend or family member. It also explores why loneliness is harmful to older people’s health, wellbeing and quality of life:

· Loneliness is linked with acceleration of frailty and increased risk of physical and mental illness, including a 29% increase in risk of incident coronary heart disease, a 32% increase in risk of stroke and a 25% increased risk of dementia.

· Loneliness is linked with increased risk of mental illness including depression and anxiety.

· Nine in 10 older people who say they're often lonely also say that they're unhappy or depressed, compared to four in 10 of those who are hardly ever lonely.

Eve, Telephone Friendship Service user

For most older people (10.9 million), Christmas is also a reminder of fond memories. This is the case for Eva, age 74, who has lived alone since her husband David died a few years ago.

Eva said: “The first Christmas without David was horrible. When you think you’ve had 40 Christmases together, and then all of a sudden, for the rest of your life, there’s somebody missing. He will always be missed, and nothing can change that. All the presents in the world wouldn’t change it. I don’t like Christmas now.”

Eva got in touch with Age UK who suggested she signed up to the Charity’s Telephone Friendship Service. When asked about her experience of it, Eva said: “My life’s changed with the Telephone Friendship Service because it’s an interest. During the week, if I do something, I used to find I’d got no one to tell, but now I’ve got Lorraine.

“If it hadn’t been for Age UK, I never would have thought about talking to a stranger… there are things me and her can talk about, that I don’t talk about with my family because it’s too painful for them. My advice to anyone who is suffering with loneliness is to get in touch with Age UK. You’ve got nothing to lose and a lot to gain.”

Age UK’s research has found that well over half of the older population (7.4 million) hope to receive a call from someone on Christmas Day and 3.5 million older people (a quarter) say they feel comforted knowing there are helplines and services available if they need a chat or some support over Christmas.

This is why it has never been more important to donate to Age UK’s Together, we’re not alone campaign, as funds raised will help the Charity to continue its work in tackling loneliness amongst older people by supporting its free national services which are crucial for those who have no-one else to turn to. These include:

· Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service, which matches older people with a volunteer who shares similar interests so they can really get to know each other through weekly calls. Age UK volunteers made over 11,000 minutes’ worth of Telephone Friendship Calls on Christmas Day and Boxing Day alone last year.

· The Silver Line Helpline, founded by Dame Esther Rantzen and now part of Age UK, is free and available 24 hours a day, including Christmas Day, for any older person who would like a friendly chat. The Silver Line Helpline answered over 4,000 calls during Christmas week last year.

· Age UK’s free and confidential national Advice Line, which supports those who may be struggling with costs this winter and need some information and advice. It’s open every day of the year, including Christmas Day, providing friendly and expert advice on issues like loneliness, bereavement, and benefits, as well as challenges with mental and physical health and social care. The experts staffing the Advice Line picked up over 2,000 calls during Christmas Week last year.

Approximately 3 million older people also rely on clubs or social groups for company all year round, according to Age UK, including over half a million (550,000) at Christmas time specifically. This is provided across the country through the 120 local Age UKs, many of which host social activities and groups, friendship services, festive lunches, parties and more throughout December and beyond.

Paul Farmer, CEO at Age UK, said: “Our research has found that around 10.6 million older people – which is the equivalent of four in five – think spending time with loved ones is one of the best parts of Christmas. Yet the reality is so many are facing this festive season alone.

“At Age UK, we work tirelessly to campaign on behalf of older people, provide support and give advice, but sometimes just being offered a listening ear is all that’s needed to lift spirits.

“Ask yourself, could you change what you normally do this Christmas and spend more time with your older relatives, friends or neighbours – especially those who live alone? Could you send a card to show you’re thinking of them, or accompany them to a social event being held by their local Age UK? Or could you donate to Age UK’s campaign so we can spread comfort, friendship and joy to older people when they need it most?”

Dame Judi Dench, Age UK ambassador, adds: “The idea of being completely alone and isolated at a time when so many people are coming together with their nearest and dearest breaks my heart. No older person should feel like they don’t have anybody to talk to, which is why I’m supporting Age UK’s ‘Together, we’re not alone’ campaign.

“Please, donate to Age UK if you can this Christmas time, so that they can be there for older people who are feeling lonely and need to hear that friendly voice. Your donations will truly help to change lives!”

Age UK can’t be there without the public’s support, which is why the Charity is calling on everybody to donate what they can this Christmas. Together, the Charity promises to help change the lives of older people. Together, we’re not alone.

To donate, please visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/christmasappeal. Age UK has also launched a new Loneliness Guide which features the Charity’s latest information and advice on the subject as well as bringing together lived experiences from different focus groups. This can be found here: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/loneliness-guide/.