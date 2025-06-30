Alberta's Theft Hotspots Revealed: Stay Alert, Summer Travellers!

Theft Hotspots Revealed: Stay Alert, Summer Travellers!

A new study has revealed that Edmonton has the highest theft rates in Alberta.

The research by personal injury law firm Preszler Law Alberta analyzed theft cases per 100,000 people in Alberta's 15 most populous cities between 2019 and 2023 via Statistics Canada. The five-year average rate of theft cases for each city was calculated to rank the cities most prone to theft this holiday season.

Edmonton has the highest theft rate among Alberta's cities, with an average of 84 theft cases per 100,000 residents. This is approximately 62% above the average of 52 for the top 10 cities. Between 2019 and 2023, the city recorded an average of 900 annual theft cases, the highest among the top 10 cities analyzed.

"These figures highlight the importance of heightened vigilance during the travel season in Edmonton," says Jeffrey Preszler, spokesperson for Preszler Law Alberta.

Grande Prairie ranks second with a theft rate of 65 per capita. This stands 25% above the top 10 average rate of 52. The city recorded an average of 44 annual theft cases over the five-year period.

Calgary comes third with a rate of 59, approximately 13% above the average. The city recorded an average of 808 annual theft cases between 2019 and 2023, the second-highest among the top 10 cities analyzed.

Lethbridge ranks fourth with a theft rate of 56 per capita. This stands 8% above the average. The city recorded 58 average annual theft cases between 2019 and 2023.

Wood Buffalo is fifth with a 55 per capita theft rate. This approximately 6% above the average. Over five years, the city recorded an average of 40 theft cases annually.

Remaining cities ranked by 5-year average theft rate:

Leduc - 50 per 100,000 Population Red Deer - 45 per 100,000 Population Spruce Grove - 42 per 100,000 Population Strathcona - 35 per 100,000 Population Medicine Hat - 32 per 100,000 Population

Commenting on the findings, Jeffrey Preszler of Preszler Law Alberta, said, "The study tells us how small cities like Grande Prairie, Leduc, and Medicine Hat have made it to the top 10. This indicates the lack of strict law enforcement in these areas.

Summer is a busy time for tourism, making it an attractive season for thieves as people travel. We urge everyone to stay vigilant. One way is to install smart video doorbell cameras to protect shopping parcels and items during this busy time of year."

Table for Extended Results:

Top 10 Alberta Cities with the Highest Five-Year Theft Rate (2019-2023) Rank Municipal Average Theft Cases (2019-2023) Average Theft Cases Per 100,000 Residents (2019-2023) 1 Edmonton 900 84 2 Grande Prairie 44 65 3 Calgary 808 59 4 Lethbridge 58 56 5 Wood Buffalo 40 55 6 Leduc 18 50 7 Red Deer 48 45 8 Spruce Grove 17 42 9 Strathcona 26 35 10 Medicine Hat 21 32

The study was conducted by Preszler Law Alberta, a dedicated personal injury law firm, advocating for plaintiffs' rights and securing fair compensation nationwide.