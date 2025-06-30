Alberta's Theft Hotspots Revealed: Stay Alert, Summer Travellers!
The research by personal injury law firm Preszler Law Alberta analyzed theft cases per 100,000 people in Alberta's 15 most populous cities between 2019 and 2023 via Statistics Canada. The five-year average rate of theft cases for each city was calculated to rank the cities most prone to theft this holiday season.
Edmonton leads with a theft rate of 84 per 100,000 residents.
Edmonton has the highest theft rate among Alberta's cities, with an average of 84 theft cases per 100,000 residents. This is approximately 62% above the average of 52 for the top 10 cities. Between 2019 and 2023, the city recorded an average of 900 annual theft cases, the highest among the top 10 cities analyzed.
"These figures highlight the importance of heightened vigilance during the travel season in Edmonton," says Jeffrey Preszler, spokesperson for Preszler Law Alberta.
Grande Prairie comes second with a theft rate of 65 per 100,000 residents.
Grande Prairie ranks second with a theft rate of 65 per capita. This stands 25% above the top 10 average rate of 52. The city recorded an average of 44 annual theft cases over the five-year period.
Calgary has the third-highest theft rate of 59 per 100,000 residents.
Calgary comes third with a rate of 59, approximately 13% above the average. The city recorded an average of 808 annual theft cases between 2019 and 2023, the second-highest among the top 10 cities analyzed.
Lethbridge has the fourth-highest rate with 56 theft cases per 100,000 residents.
Lethbridge ranks fourth with a theft rate of 56 per capita. This stands 8% above the average. The city recorded 58 average annual theft cases between 2019 and 2023.
Wood Buffalo's theft rate takes the fifth spot with 55 per 100,000 residents.
Wood Buffalo is fifth with a 55 per capita theft rate. This approximately 6% above the average. Over five years, the city recorded an average of 40 theft cases annually.
Remaining cities ranked by 5-year average theft rate:
- Leduc - 50 per 100,000 Population
- Red Deer - 45 per 100,000 Population
- Spruce Grove - 42 per 100,000 Population
- Strathcona - 35 per 100,000 Population
- Medicine Hat - 32 per 100,000 Population
Commenting on the findings, Jeffrey Preszler of Preszler Law Alberta, said, "The study tells us how small cities like Grande Prairie, Leduc, and Medicine Hat have made it to the top 10. This indicates the lack of strict law enforcement in these areas.
Summer is a busy time for tourism, making it an attractive season for thieves as people travel. We urge everyone to stay vigilant. One way is to install smart video doorbell cameras to protect shopping parcels and items during this busy time of year."
Table for Extended Results:
|Top 10 Alberta Cities with the Highest Five-Year Theft Rate (2019-2023)
|Rank
|Municipal
|Average Theft Cases (2019-2023)
|Average Theft Cases Per 100,000 Residents (2019-2023)
|1
|Edmonton
|900
|84
|2
|Grande Prairie
|44
|65
|3
|Calgary
|808
|59
|4
|Lethbridge
|58
|56
|5
|Wood Buffalo
|40
|55
|6
|Leduc
|18
|50
|7
|Red Deer
|48
|45
|8
|Spruce Grove
|17
|42
|9
|Strathcona
|26
|35
|10
|Medicine Hat
|21
|32
