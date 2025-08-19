Barking-born Amy Childs teams up with London business to help families preserve precious memories

Barking-born TV personality Amy Childs has joined forces with London-based Attic Self Storage on a campaign encouraging parents to protect and cherish their most meaningful family keepsakes.

The partnership focuses on two London boroughs with strong family ties – Barking & Dagenham, which had the highest birth rate in the capital in 2022, and neighbouring Enfield – aiming to inspire parents to create memory boxes that tell their children’s stories.

The project was inspired by the idea that the belongings we hold onto often carry deep emotional value, from a baby’s first shoes to a child’s earliest drawings.

Amy, a mum of four, is sharing her own approach to preserving memories, along with a limited giveaway of specially designed wooden memory boxes through her social media channels.

“Barking will always be home to me – it’s where I grew up and where my journey started,” she said. “I’ve made a memory box for all my kids, and it’s so special to look back on. Being part of a campaign that supports families here means a lot.”

Amy Childs’ top memory box tips

Amy’s advice focuses on choosing items that truly tell your child’s story rather than keeping everything. Her top tips include:

Be selective – pick the keepsakes that hold the most meaning.

Save milestone moments – such as the first outfit, first artwork, or a special note.

Store items carefully – using acid-free paper, dividers, and labels to protect them.