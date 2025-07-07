Angler feared he died after being blasted by freak lightning strike while fishing

Steve Barrett, 54, suffered extensive injuries after being struck by lightning while fishing

An angler feared he'd DIED after being blasted by a freak lightning strike… on Friday the 13th.

Steve Barrett was fishing with friends at the Carp Zoo fishery in the Loire Valley, France, on June 13th when an unexpected bolt of lightning struck.

The 54-year-old was standing 10 feet away from a tree when it was directly hit by the lightning strike before the electric current 'bounced' and zapped Steve's fishing rod.

The gardener was blasted off his feet and lay paralysed on the bank, fearing he was dead, as his friends desperately raced towards him.

Steve was rushed to hospital suffering with broken ribs, burns, bruising and a hole in his shoulder as a result of the blast. He also suffered injuries from splinters that flew over from the nearby tree.

Luckily, Steve is due to make a full recovery but feels grateful to be alive after surviving the freak event on the 'unlucky' date. Steve, from Christchurch, Dorset, said: "It was just one strike, it didn't even rain after, it was just one bolt of lightning 'bang'.

"I was fishing on the bank at the time. One of the guys saw the lightning strike but didn't realise it had hit me. "It kind of bounced off the tree then hit my fishing rod. It wasn't a direct hit, I probably wouldn't have survived that.

"I was probably about 10 feet away from the tree. I knew I'd got hit because I could just feel the heat that went through my left side. It paralysed me straight away. "It was just masses of pins and needles, I couldn't feel my body at all. It was a really odd sensation."

Dazed and unable to move, Steve was rushed to hospital via ambulance where doctors treated his extensive injuries. After five days in hospital and multiple stitches, Steve was able to return home feeling lucky to be alive.

Steve said: "It was only a second or two [after being hit] before I went unconscious. I thought I was dead. I kind of went through a bit of emotional trauma there.

"My shoulder got hit by those pieces of wood that came from the tree. Couple of inches higher and it would've got me in the neck. "I feel very lucky. I've not had any after effects of being hit by lightning."