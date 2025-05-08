Animal welfare groups cancel Morocco press conference over safety concerns amid ongoing street dog killings

Academic Debbie Wilson was due to speak at the press conference - Animal News Agency

UK speakers silenced as fears mount over brutal culling ahead of 2030 FIFA World Cup

An international alliance of top animal welfare organisations has been forced to cancel a major press conference in Morocco over fears for the safety of its speakers and supporters — as disturbing new evidence emerges of continued street dog killings in the country.

The International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC), which includes the RSPCA, PETA, and Dogs Trust, had planned to hold the high-profile event in Marrakech later this month to expose what it describes as the "ongoing and brutal slaughter" of stray dogs, despite official claims the killings had ceased.

But organisers say the event has been called off after multiple venues backed out without explanation and local partners expressed fear of government retaliation. The cancellation has sparked fresh alarm about freedom of speech and the treatment of animals in Morocco, one of the co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030.

Les Ward MBE, Chair of the IAWPC and a long-time campaigner from Edinburgh, condemned what he called “a climate of fear” that had effectively shut down dialogue.

“In the democracies of the world, free speech is taken for granted,” Mr Ward said. “But in Morocco, if you criticise or challenge the authorities, you do so at your peril.

“We’ve had reports of a mother being assaulted for filming one of the dog killing teams. Her daughter was then forced to watch as they shot a group of puppies in front of her. This is state-sanctioned cruelty — and it is a public trauma.”

Set to speak at the press conference were academic and co-campaigner Debbie Wilson, who splits her time between homes in Leeds and Morocco, and Mr Ward himself. Both expressed deep disappointment at being silenced on an issue they say the Moroccan government is trying to bury ahead of the global sporting spotlight.

Ms Wilson said: “We were not coming to condemn the Moroccan people — far from it. Most citizens are horrified by what is happening. We were coming to propose humane, science-backed solutions. But the fear is palpable, and now even speaking out has become dangerous.”

The IAWPC says it continues to receive verified footage of stray dogs being gunned down or poisoned in public spaces — in direct contradiction to the Moroccan authorities’ assurances to FIFA that the mass culling programme ended in August 2024.

“Despite the promises, we are still seeing dogs die agonising deaths in the streets, in full view of children and tourists,” said Mr Ward. “This is not just an animal issue — it is a national image issue. The world is watching.”

The group had planned to call for the adoption of a TNVR (Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, Release) programme — a humane and internationally endorsed approach to controlling stray populations and eliminating rabies.

“The solutions exist. The compassion exists. But without political will, nothing changes,” Mr Ward added.

The coalition’s campaign has gained the backing of international figures such as renowned primatologist Dr Jane Goodall, French actress Brigitte Bardot, British broadcaster Chris Packham, Downton Abbey actor Peter Egan, musician Gary Numan, and TV presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Despite the setback, the IAWPC says it remains committed to constructive dialogue with Moroccan authorities, FIFA, and global partners to stop the killings and implement long-term humane strategies.

“We’re not giving up,” said Mr Ward. “Morocco has a chance to show real leadership here. But time is running out.”

To find out moire about the campaign go to www.iawpc.org or @iawpc on Instagram