April Banbury dazzles at London Premiere of Deep Cover

April Banbury arrives at the Deep Cover Premiere

Reality star-turned-bridal designer April Banbury made a glamorous appearance at the London premiere of Deep Cover, held at the Barbican Centre as part of the inaugural SXSW London festival.

The Married At First Sight UK alum turned heads in a show-stopping red gown, celebrating the world premiere of the new action-comedy film, which will stream on Prime Video from June 12. Sharing moments from the night on Instagram, Banbury expressed her excitement, writing: “You’re watching Deep Cover at the premiere… and Orlando Bloom is casually sitting right behind you. Just your average Wednesday night,” she joked.

Describing the film as “a very funny movie,” April was among a star-studded crowd at the high-profile event.

In addition to her red-carpet appearances, April has been making waves in the fashion world with the launch of her debut bridal collection. Already catching the eye of celebrity clientele, the designs were previewed at a private pre-launch event. Kelsey Parker, widow of The Wanted’s Tom Parker, was among the first to show support, praising the collection’s elegance and craftsmanship. Love Island finalist Matilda Draper also took to social media after trying on several gowns, writing, “I can’t cope,” alongside a series of glamorous photos.

The former reality star also shared that she is following her passion for holistic healing. April recently qualified as a Level 2 Reiki Healer, citing her own health journey as the inspiration behind her interest. “I’ve developed a deep interest in holistic healing,” she shared. “Reiki has had an incredible impact—energy work with intention is truly magical.”