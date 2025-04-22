April Banbury, star of Married at First Sight UK, takes to the streets of London in a custom made dress made of 850 Mini Eggs

April in handmade easter hunt dress in London

Love, laughter, and a little chocolate: April Banbury turns heads on a sweet Easter mission with a bridal twist.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April Banbury, best known for her appearance on Married at First Sight UK, brought a whole new meaning to “Easter Bunny” this year.

The reality star strutted through central London in a one-of-a-kind dress made from 850 Mini Eggs, catching the attention of tourists and locals alike. But this wasn’t just a cheeky seasonal stunt — April was on a mission. Holding a sign that read “Looking for a Husband,” she transformed the city into her personal runway in search of love — again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing a candy-coated corset, a hoop skirt decked out in pastel chocolate, a lace mini, and a dramatic bridal veil, April fully embodied the role of the hopeful bride — with a sugary twist. Her playful “Hunk Hunk” mission wasn't just about grabbing headlines (though it certainly did that). It served as the ultimate teaser for the launch of her very own bridal brand, combining her bold personality with dreamy, unconventional wedding designs.

As someone who’s already said "I do" once on national television, April is now taking the reins — and the veil — into her own hands, inspiring brides-to-be to embrace individuality, confidence, and a bit of sparkle (or sugar) along the way. Her bold street style moment is not only a declaration of her open heart but also a delicious preview of what’s to come from her creative vision.

Whether you're in it for the love story, the fashion statement, or the chocolate, one thing’s clear — April Banbury knows how to turn a second chance into a show-stopper.