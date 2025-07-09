Artwork unveiled on white cliffs of Dover: Stars unite to demand climate action with giant image

Renowned artists, creatives, broadcasters and sportspeople unite with thousands of citizens from across the UK to remind MPs of the overwhelming scale of support for bold action to tackle climate change.

Backed by leading lights including Adjoa Andoh, Bella Ramsey, Sir Ben Okri, Bonnie Wright, Brian Cox, David Harewood, Konnie Huq, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Nish Kumar and Stephen Fry, the giant crowd-sourced artwork created by the People’s Picture was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover as thousands arrived in Westminster for the biggest mass lobby of the decade.

The animated artwork is part of Act Now, Change Forever, a massive UK climate mobilisation that will see around 5,000 people travelling to Westminster to meet with over 500 MPs.

Organised by The Climate Coalition, a network of over 120 leading UK organisations representing more than 22 million people, the public mobilisation comes amid growing concern about the UK’s preparedness for climate impacts, following extensive flooding and heatwaves that have already hit this year. From parents and pensioners to farmers, doctors, teachers, faith leaders, youth campaigners and children, the scale of participation is testament to the depth of public concern and resolve, with a clear demand for real action.

Together, they are asking MPs to back urgent action by committing to:

Deliver vital funding to communities hit hardest by climate change, in the UK and around the world.

Restore nature to create a safer and healthier future.

Back UK jobs and secure a greener, fairer future for all.

In a striking visual echo of this call, the People’s Picture was created from more than 1,500 crowd-sourced photographs.

Projected in the shape of a green heart, the image stands as a beacon of unity and determination, and showcases images of people in the natural places and spaces they love and want to protect from climate change, including actor Bella Ramsey in the rolling hills of Derbyshire near where they grew up; poet and novelist Sir Ben Okri (author of Booker Prize-winning novel, The Famished Road) in his local park St Mary’s Churchyard in Paddington; chef and writer Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall in his market garden; comedian and TV presenter, Nish Kumar in New Zealand; children’s author and TV presenter, Konnie Huq in Lammas Park in Ealing.

People’s Picture was projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover as thousands arrived in Westminster for the biggest mass lobby of the decade.

As the People’s Picture was projected in vast scale onto the White Cliffs of Dover - one of Britain’s most iconic and climate-vulnerable landmarks - a stark reminder was also unveiled: that 89% of people, just like the ones represented in the artwork, want their governments to do more to address climate change. This was followed by a rallying cry, demanding “Politicians, are you listening?”

Among those contributing personal images and quotes to the project are:

Actors : Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Lester, Aggy K. Adams, Amanda Abbington, Bella Ramsey, Bonnie Wright, Brian Cox, David Gyasi, David Harewood, Fehinti Balogun, Matthew Rhys and Stephen Fry;

: Adjoa Andoh, Adrian Lester, Aggy K. Adams, Amanda Abbington, Bella Ramsey, Bonnie Wright, Brian Cox, David Gyasi, David Harewood, Fehinti Balogun, Matthew Rhys and Stephen Fry; Broadcasters : Amanda Lamb, Ben Fogle, Jim Chapman, Kate Lawler and Konnie Huq;

: Amanda Lamb, Ben Fogle, Jim Chapman, Kate Lawler and Konnie Huq; Comedians : Nish Kumar, Shazia Mirza and Stuart Goldsmith;

: Nish Kumar, Shazia Mirza and Stuart Goldsmith; Chefs : Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Ken Hom and Levi Roots;

: Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Ken Hom and Levi Roots; Writers and Poets : Sir Ben Okri, Hollie McNish, Isabella Tree and Mark Haddon;

: Sir Ben Okri, Hollie McNish, Isabella Tree and Mark Haddon; Professional footballers : Dan Bentley and Tom Davies; and

: Dan Bentley and Tom Davies; and Environmental Activists: Dominique Palmer, Laura Young and Satish Kumar.

This is a moment for political courage. The message from individuals and communities across the UK is clear: lead the transition to a greener, fairer UK – now, before it’s too late.

Many of the famous faces who have submitted their photographs to People’s Picture shared quotes about why they have taken part in this visually stunning and politically charged activation:

Actor, Bella Ramsey reminds us that acting to tackle climate change isn’t just about protecting the natural world, but about looking after our fundamental life-support system:

“This is Derbyshire, the county next door to the one I grew up in. It’s a place of rolling hills and tangible peace. By protecting our natural environment, we are also protecting this peace that it provides. Why would we take away life-support to the very thing that supports human life? It doesn’t make sense. Net-zero is non-negotiable.”

Actor, writer and presenter, Stephen Fry called on us to remember the privilege of experiencing our wild oceans and our role in the approaching dangers of our own making:

"The North Norfolk coast is wild and wonderful. A place to walk and commune with oneself, and with terns, seals, and all kinds of wildlife under vast skies. It clears one’s mind, but it fills one’s mind with thoughts too. You cannot but consider the contingent, adversarial relationship the sea has always had with the land in these parts, and now increasingly elsewhere around the world too. At full spring and neap tides, the tides here can encroach far inland. Climate change, as ever, ups the ante and the stakes get higher and higher. On walks along these stunning coastlines, one’s eyes look out far to sea and ponder too, what is going on inside the oceans and our part in its degradation. Where sky, sea and land meet in the epic way that they do here in Norfolk, well… it’s a privilege to be amongst it, but it’s impossible not to contemplate the approach of dangers of our own making. If there is a law of nature that cannot be got round, it is that the sea always wins."

Actor, filmmaker and activistBonnie Wright speaks of her deep connection to the ocean and the purpose it gives her:

“My local beach means the world to me. It’s where I take my son to play, meet up with my community, enjoy surfing beautiful waves, and look upon the horizon and feel connected to all living beings.”

Helen Meech, Executive Director of The Climate Coalition that has coordinated both the People’s Picture and Act Now Change Forever mass lobby said,

“Right across the UK, people are stepping up to protect the things they love — from clean air and green spaces to secure jobs and warm homes. Today thousands are coming to Westminster with a simple message for their MPs: the time for bold leadership is now. This is one of the biggest democratic moments for climate and nature in years — and a chance to show that acting for our future is not just popular, it’s essential.”