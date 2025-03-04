Ban on plastic chewing gum: Campaigners take to Parliament demanding ban

Protesters head to Parliament

A striking double-decker bus rolled through central London yesterday as campaigners rallied outside Parliament to demand a ban on plastic-based chewing gum. The protest, part of the #ChewPlantsNotPlastic campaign, follows an open letter to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed, urging government action against plastic gum.

The campaign, led by plastic pollution charity City to Sea and plastic-free chewing gum brand Nuud, has been gaining momentum. Over 25,000 people have signed a petition calling for a ban, while activists have spent the past week taking their message to major retailers and manufacturers, including Mars Wrigley, Tesco and Waitrose.

Despite its everyday presence, many consumers remain unaware that regular chewing gum contains single-use plastic. Sold under the vague term "gum base," the majority of mainstream gum brands contain synthetic polymers, including polyethylene (found in plastic bags), polyvinyl acetate (used in PVA glue), and butadiene-styrene rubber (used in car tyres).

The environmental impact is staggering:

The UK consumes four billion pieces of plastic gum annually - equivalent to four billion plastic straws.Discarded gum stains 87% of UK pavements, costing millions in taxpayer-funded clean-up operations.Even when disposed of correctly, plastic gum is incinerated, sent to landfill, or ends up polluting waterways.

Beyond the environmental damage, campaigners warn that plastic chewing gum could have serious health implications. A recent study published in Nature Medicine found that microplastics have been detected in human blood, brains, and even breast milk, with links to cancer, diabetes, and infertility.

Keir Carnie, founder of Nuud, said: “It’s been a very important day for demanding accountability. Plastic gum manufacturers have proven unwilling to change their damaging ways and today has demonstrated the extent of public support for the campaign. With the petition being backed by tens of thousands, the Government can no longer ignore the issue."

Jane Martin, CEO of City to Sea, echoed this sentiment: “It’s been incredible to see the support across the city today. Plastic pollution isn't just an environmental crisis - it’s a human health emergency and today we have taken the final stand against plastic gum and pollution for the health of people and the planet. It’s now up to the Government and gum manufacturers to answer to their actions."

Public support for the #ChewPlantsNotPlastic campaign continues to grow. Campaigners are now urging more people to sign and share the petition to increase pressure on policymakers.

To support the movement, members of the public can sign the petition and spread awareness using the hashtag #ChewPlantsNotPlastic. The full open letter to Steve Reed and further details on the campaign can be found at https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/ban-plastic-chewing-gum.