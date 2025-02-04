Bangor: City's 1,500th anniversary boosted by new stores and university regeneration partnership

Bangor is celebrating its 1500th birthday with a regeneration boost

An inspiring businesswoman is helping transform town centres in Wales.

And next up for Medi Parry Williams, Founder and Director of MPW Making Places Work, is Bangor, which this year celebrates its 1,500th anniversary.

Medi was successfully awarded a Skills and Innovation Voucher (SIV) by Bangor University and is working in partnership with academics to create an online presence that will boost the high street’s retail and entertainment offering.

Together with Dr Steffan Thomas, a Senior Lecturer in Business Marketing – and with the backing of Bangor City Council – they are developing a new, virtual platform and exploring ways to promote its shops, cafes, restaurants and more online.

Several new stores and a sports bar have opened or are set to open in the city centre, and Medi – recently selected to represent UK Government by the Department for Business and Trade on a trade mission to Cannes, France – believes the future looks bright.

“I have been working with organisations in towns and cities across the country – including Smart Towns Cymru – and supporting high street businesses to use data driven insights to make more informed business decisions,” said Medi, who hails from Anglesey.

“In the case of Bangor, the 1,500-year anniversary is a great opportunity to really showcase the city and boost the high street, which has been revitalised in past months.

“In partnership with the University, Bangor City Council and key stakeholders we will promote that positive news and create a buzz, supporting these businesses with strategies, using technology to look at footfall and trends and signposting people to the offering here.

“I am thankful for the University’s support and resources via the SIV voucher, and together we will continue to work together to build a digital platform national retailers, businesses and independent traders can benefit from for years to come.”

Dr Thomas echoed those words and feels with their expertise and passion for the region, this historic year will be even more special.

“The relationship is ongoing with a focus on the 1,500 years but long-term there will be a good, central communications point that brings everyone together with one clear vision, to drive visitors and shoppers to the high street and promote Bangor.”

Martin Hanks, City Director for Bangor, added: “Over the last 12 months we have seen an upturn in the high street, the shopping centre has been sold, new businesses are appearing and there are plans for a medical hub and learning centre - we are seeing green shoots of recovery.

“With this being such a landmark year there will be a series of events, there are big plans and with the fantastic work being done by Medi and the University we are heading in the right direction.”

The SIV scheme offered companies in Gwynedd, Anglesey, and Flintshire an opportunity to collaborate through the UK Government's Shared Prosperity Fund.

The Scheme is supported by Gwynedd Council. The project has received £360,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and been extended until March 31.

There were three types of vouchers available, redeemable in a range of areas including R&D, consultancy, skills and training, use of university facilities, use of specialist equipment, and access to knowledge: Midi: Up to £5,000 for five to eight days of support; Maxi: Up to £10,000 for 10 to 15 days of support, and Talent, with a value up to £5,000 for a 12 week graduate internship.

Nicola Sturrs, Business Development Manager for the SIV Scheme at Bangor University said: “We were delighted to award MPW Making Places Work with a Skills and Innovation Voucher.

“Dr Thomas has a wealth of knowledge and expertise around digital marketing, and his support will ultimately help towards increasing footfall in the city and the local community, so students and business owners will benefit.

“Having lived and worked in Bangor for most of my life, I've many happy memories of days spent shopping and socialising on the High Street.

“It was the place to be and the highlight of the week so it’s sad many of today's generation, young and old, are missing out on the whole social shopping experience and the excitement of bumping into a familiar face – I’m sure this project will change that.”

She added: “Having received many expressions of interest around our SIV Vouchers, we are thrilled to have so far supported more than 40 businesses across Anglesey, Gwynedd and Flintshire over the last eight months.

“We hope to continue to support and collaborate with even more North Wales-based companies going forward.”