Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour sparks retail stampede for western fashion

Cowboy boots are in huge demand ahead of Beyoncé’s first London show tonight.

Consumer demand for all things western has soared following the arrival of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour to the UK this week.

New data from Debenhams Group - home to Debenhams, Karen Millen, boohoo, MAN, and PrettyLittleThing - reveals a sharp uplift in sales of cowboy boots, suede jackets and denim as Brits get ready for the superstar’s six-night hoedown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the first show on Thursday, 5th June 2025.

Searches on Debenhams Group-owned PrettyLittleThing for cowboy jackets surged over 600% in a matter of weeks, overtaking traditional staples like oversized blazers, white t-shirts, and straight-leg jeans.

Over the last month, the online retailer also saw increased consumer demand for cowboy hats (+85%) and boots (+53%). The most popular items included Chocolate Calf High Western Boots - which saw monthly sales up 268%, and Black Chain Buckle Festival Cowboy Hats were up 72% as fans get ready to embrace cowboy-core.

The accessories category saw sales jump 75% in the last month, with items like studded belts and fringe bags roping in thousands of customers.

For urban fashion brand Nasty Gal, shoppers were searching for ‘sequins’, which overtook ‘bikinis’ and ‘co-ords’ as the top searches last week. This was closely followed by ‘western’ and ‘cowboy’ which both saw a 40% increase in searches compared to the previous week.

Fans are also choosing to rock rhinestones and denim as Beyoncé returns to North London for the first time since her sell-out Renaissance world tour in 2023.

Elsewhere, Boohoo womenswear saw an uplift in searches of 40% month-on-month for ‘Jorts’ and denim shorts as fans pay tribute to Beyoncé’s hit “LEVII JEANS”.

With cowboy-inspired outfits in demand, Boohoo womenswear has seen the largest month-on-month increases across a range of its fashion lines. Suede jackets saw the largest increase with sales up 271%. Cowboy-themed t-shirts sales were also up 33% and denim tops grew by a staggering 166% as Beyoncé fans rushed to recreate her Cowboy Carter aesthetic.

The data comes as Debenhams Group continues to roll out its successful marketplace model across its brands, utilising cutting-edge technology to make it easier than ever for customers to shop the brands they love.

Dan Finley, CEO of Debenhams Group, said: “Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour is proving to be a powerful cultural catalyst, reshaping style trends almost overnight. Customers are moving from inspiration to purchase faster than ever – trading typical staples for cowboy boots and denim as western fashion takes centre stage. It’s a clear sign of how swiftly cultural movements translate into retail trends and why agility, relevance, and the ability to respond at speed are essential to modern retail.”