Big brands are flooding communities near schools with junk food

New research by youth activist charity Bite Back, in partnership with the University of Cambridge, reveals that Big Food chains are rapidly expanding near schools across Great Britain, surrounding children with unhealthy food options at an alarming rate.

The report, entitled Big Food & Our Communities: Where are food chains expanding?, exposes Big Food’s overwhelming reach into young people’s lives. The findings reveal a staggering 59% increase in major food outlets since 2014, with particularly concerning growth near schools.

According to the study, nearly 3,500 schools in Great Britain now have a major food outlet within 400 metres - 1,000 more schools than in 2014. More than half of outlets for Domino's (76%), Subway (58%), and Greggs (56%) are located close to schools, highlighting the growing presence of unhealthy food options near educational environments.

Bite Back activist Anna, 18, from Cross Hills, North Yorkshire, said: "Where I live, there’s a Greggs close to school and it’s always packed with students. They go because it’s cheap and convenient, but it’s not good for us. We need healthier options that are just as accessible.

“From today, anyone can use Bite Back’s postcode tool on our website to see how fast food chains have surrounded their home or school. It’s easy to use, and in just a few steps, you can share your story and more importantly, email your MP to demand they take action to protect young people’s health.”

A huge concern for activists and health experts is how fast food now makes up a significant proportion of the out-of-home food market, heavily influencing young people and contributing to the prevalence of unhealthy options in their daily lives.

Key Findings:

Dangerously Close to Schools: Nearly 1,000 more schools now have at least one of these big food chains - including fast food outlets - within 400 metres compared to 2014, affecting 14.2% of all schools in Great Britain.

Higher Density in Deprived Areas: Brands like Greggs, Subway, and McDonald's have a higher density of outlets in the most deprived communities, where access to affordable, nutritious options is already limited.

Intentional Youth Appeal: Big food chains have become a “third space” - a social place outside of home and school - for young people’s social lives amid drastic cuts to youth services, which have faced a £1.1 billion reduction in funding since 2010 - a decrease of over 70%. This has led to the closure of more than two-thirds of council-run youth centres in England and Wales during this period.

Dr Jody Hoenink from the MRC Epidemiology Unit, University of Cambridge, said: “The evidence in this report suggests a concentrated presence of big food chain outlets near schools and in deprived areas, contributing to an environment that may encourage unhealthy dietary choices among young people. The growth data speaks for itself, and immediate regulatory action is necessary to counter Big Food’s influence.”

Location is everything, and fast food chains know it. From today, visitors to the Bite Back website can use the charity’s nifty postcode tool to see how fast food chains have grown near their home or school. In just a few quick steps, they can email their MP directly to demand action for healthier food environments.

James Toop, CEO of Bite Back, added: “This year alone, Bite Back has published three reports on the troubling influence of major food manufacturers. The new study goes further - showing how fast food is not only dominating the out-of-home market but is deeply embedded in young people’s lives – especially in the most deprived areas. We’re calling on the government and Big Food to take immediate action to prioritise young people’s health over profit. Together, we can ensure the next generation has a fair chance at a healthier future.”