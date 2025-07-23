Birth of Trisha Paytas’s third child sparks viral Ozzy Osbourne reincarnation theory

Iinfluencer and YouTuber, Trisha Paytas announced the birth of her third child just hours before news broke of rock and roll legend Ozzy Osbournes death which has led to the resurface of some bizarre internet theories.

The Trisha Paytas baby theory came to light after viewers noticed that the birth of her babies coincidentally coincided with some of the deaths of famous people.

This started in 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth, when Paytas gave birth to her first child, Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon on the same day. People joked that Malibu was a reincarnation of the late Queen.

However, her second child, Elvis was born on the same day Pope Francis died.

Now in 2025, Trisha Paytas third child, Aquaman has arrived the same day as Ozzy Osbourne’s passing, leading to the resurface of the conspiracy theory.

Paytas took to social media to announce the birth of her third child.

One comment on her TikTok post read: “welcome back Ozzy Osbourne”

Another wrote: Ozzy died just for him to be renamed Aquaman.”