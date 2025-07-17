Bitter neighbourly row over duck duo 'bombarding cars with poop'

Katie Della Bennett, 39, with her beloved four-year-old Muscovy duck Duke

A duck owner claims she is 'hounded by false council complaints' as neighbours suggest the birds bombard cars with poop - despite being 'unable to fly'

Katie Della Bennett rescued her two Muscovy ducks, Duke and Daisy, four years ago to live in her council-owned home alongside her two dogs and three cats.

The 39-year-old believed everyone in the area loved her rescue animals - until she claims she began to be bombarded with complaints from the council and the Scottish SPCA.

It has seen Katie embroiled in a three-year bitter row in what appears a bid to see her beloved pets evicted. The first incident was an unexpected visit from the animal welfare charity in 2022 over concerns regarding the welfare of her animals.

Six months later, Katie then said she received a complaint from Perth & Kinross Council over reported 'duck poo' on the nearby pavement, despite her insistence that her birds have never stepped their webbed feet onto the road.

This was followed by further complaints to the council over concerns that Daisy and Duke were flying and defecating across neighbours' cars, yet Katie insists her ducks' wings are clipped so cannot fly.

Katie, who has described the complaints as 'malicious and false', believes her neighbours are determined on getting her rescue ducks out of the area.

Animal-lover Katie says her birds are 'quiet and clean', maintaining that the ducks do not create any issues for neighbours.

Despite multiple complaints being raised with the SSPCA and council, Katie insists that her rescue ducks are 'like her children' and will not be taken away.

Katie, who lives near Perth, Scotland, said: "Three years ago when Daisy had her second hatchling was when I had my first complaint. I've always given all of Daisy's chicks away and rehomed them.

"I got a knock at the door from the SSPCA about the welfare of my animals and that I wasn't feeding the ducks. I was absolutely shocked. "Nobody had mentioned a single thing. My heart literally fell out of my mouth.

"I don't have any family. My animals are absolutely everything. "They are the most wonderful species. My Duke he wags his tail, he loves cuddles and comes in for supper. "They're not noisy at all. The Muscovy ducks make no noise. They're very quiet.

"There's no mess, they don't create any mess. They don't wander about. "I have all the correct paperwork, they're registered. I'm not doing anything wrong."

This was followed by another complaint that year over reported duck faeces on the pavement, but Katie insists her ducks haven't been anywhere near the road.

Since March, Katie says she's been 'hounded' with 'malicious and false complaints' from her neighbours, which she described as 'ridiculous'.

Katie said: "Since March, I have been hounded… with malicious and false complaints such as my ducks are flying and crapping over my neighbour's car when my ducks are clipped and cannot fly over cars.

"I just started howling with laughter. My ducks are clipped, they can't fly. "Everybody's on my side. It's nonsense. "I'm absolutely sick of it. It's been close to four years that this has been going on.

"The neighbours haven't actually said what their issue is. I can only guess their issue is with me. It's certainly not about the welfare of the animals. "It's ridiculous. They're not taking my animals off me. My ducks are like my children.

"It's been horrible. I get on with absolutely everyone. What is the aim of this? I worry about Daisy and Duke. "I wish they would just raise issues with me. It's extremely petty. They're not causing anyone any harm."

Perth & Kinross Council and the SSPCA have both been approached for a comment.