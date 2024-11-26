Black wedding dresses soar: Fashion study unveils the rise of alternative wedding dress colours

User (UGC) Submitted

A new study has ranked the UK’s most popular alternative wedding dress, with black coming out on top.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts in customised jewellery at Glamira.co.uk gathered a list of wedding dress colours, apart from white, and analysed their monthly search volume in the UK. The colours were ranked from highest to lowest number of searches to reveal the nation’s top 10 most popular alternative wedding dress colours.

Leading the ranking are black wedding dresses, which receive a staggering 18,624 searches every month. Plymouth residents love black wedding dresses the most, with 47.76 searches per month per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black wedding dresses can be both elegant and striking, exuding a sense of mystery and sophistication. They can suit a bride seeking either a gothic aesthetic or a sleek, classic style.

Pink wedding dresses are in second place, garnering 10,255 monthly searches. Gloucester residents are searching the most for this colour, with 37.45 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

This feminine colour exudes a soft, whimsical charm, perfect for a romantic or fairy-tale-inspired look. The variety of pink shades available can complement any skin tone too.

In third place are blue wedding dresses, which gather an average of 6,227 monthly searches. Blackburn residents search the most for this colour, searching 26.17 times a month per 100,000 residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wearing blue at a wedding can nod to the old English rhyme, 'Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,' symbolising love and fidelity, making it a sentimental yet modern choice for brides.

Red wedding dresses receive 6,020 monthly searches on average, placing it in fourth. Blackburn also searches for this colour wedding dress the most, with 24.53 monthly searches per 100,000 residents.

A red wedding dress is bold and passionate, symbolising love, strength, and good fortune. It is a captivating choice for a bride who wants to make a striking impression, radiate confidence, and celebrate love in a powerful, unforgettable way.

Purple wedding dresses rank fifth, receiving 5,571 monthly searches. Rochdale residents are searching for this alternative colour the most, with 25.13 monthly searches per 100,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This colour is perfect for a bride who wants to stand out while adding a regal and feminine touch to her style. Purple evokes royalty, creativity, and a magical aesthetic on the big day.

In sixth place are green wedding dresses, gathering 4,808 searches on average each month.

This refreshing and symbolic colour is perfect for a bride who loves nature and wishes to express this on her special day. It is a beautiful option for a bride who embraces individuality, harmony, and a love for the beauty of the earth.

Next in the ranking are gold wedding dresses, with 3,557 searches every month, putting the colour in seventh place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gold wedding dress epitomises luxury and elegance, perfect for a bride who wants a truly glamorous, standout look. Gold represents wealth, success, and prosperity, and is often seen as a symbol of timeless love and celebration.

Ranking eighth are orange wedding dresses, receiving an average of 1,893 monthly searches.

Orange is often associated with enthusiasm, warmth, and joy; evoking feelings of happiness and celebration. This makes it an excellent choice for a lively, spirited wedding atmosphere, or an autumnal theme.

Silver wedding dresses have come in ninth place, accumulating 1,225 monthly searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This colour is often associated with refinement, grace, and a touch of luxury, symbolising a celebration that sparkles and shines. It is a stunning choice for brides seeking a unique, glamorous, and modern look.

Coming in tenth place is the colour yellow, gathering 1,098 searches every month.

A yellow wedding dress is a cheerful, unconventional choice, perfect for brides embracing a sense of joy on their special day. Yellow can symbolise new beginnings and the hope for a bright future.

A spokesperson for Glamira.co.uk has commented on the findings: “Embracing alternative wedding dress colours allows brides to express their individuality and personal style on their special day. From black to deep reds to soft pastels, these vibrant hues reflect the unique love stories of each couple, transforming tradition into a beautiful celebration of identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Choosing a non-traditional colour not only adds a fresh twist to wedding attire but also symbolizes the joy and creativity that love inspires. It is clear that more brides are moving away from the traditional white wedding dresses and choosing to stand out in their own way.”

This information was provided by https://www.glamira.co.uk