Brian Harvey Reaches Out to Prince Harry: ‘I’ve Got You Brother, I’ve Got You.’

Former East 17 frontman Brian Harvey has made a heartfelt public appeal to Prince Harry in a new video posted to his YouTube channel, describing how the internet had become “too depressing” and was “seriously having an effect” on his mental health.

Former East 17 frontman Brian Harvey has returned to YouTube with a raw and impassioned message, reaching out directly to Prince Harry in a heartfelt appeal for unity and justice.

In the candid video, Harvey, 49, opened up about his recent struggles, confessing that the internet had become “too depressing,” and was “seriously having an effect” on his mental health. Visibly shaken yet resolute, the former pop star spoke of his fear in today’s political climate, suggesting that speaking out could risk arrest under what others describe as “Sir Keir Starmer’s police state Britain.”

Addressing Prince Harry directly, Harvey said with conviction, “I’ve got you brother, I’ve got you.” Offering his solidarity, Harvey proposed an alliance between the two men, both of whom, he implied, had been failed or marginalised by the system. “I could help you and you could help me,” he said, before turning his attention to David Sherborne, the high-profile barrister who has represented both Harvey and Harry in the past.

“Talk to David Sherborne,” Harvey implored, “and find out what his problem is with me.”

Growing increasingly emotional, Harvey resorted to a direct plea: “I beg you mate, please get in touch with me. It’s time for justice Harry.” He continued, “I’ve got you covered. I’d gladly team up with you.”

Harvey then acknowledged past incidents, including an infamous moment when he was filmed outside the High Court while Prince Harry was attending proceedings. “I know I was shouting and screaming,” he admitted, “but it’s serious. I need to be brought into it.”

The video concludes with a stark request: “Please contact me Prince Harry, please. I’m not a nutter.” The singer's voice cracked with desperation as he reaffirmed the seriousness of his claims and his need to be heard.

This latest outburst from Harvey continues a pattern of outspoken commentary on corruption, media misconduct, and his own personal battles with the British establishment. Once a chart-topping artist known for 1990s anthems like “Stay Another Day,” Harvey has since become a figure of public intrigue, oscillating between conspiracy claims, personal trauma, and calls for institutional accountability.

While some may dismiss Harvey’s overtures as erratic, others see them as the cries of a man who feels ignored by the very structures he once trusted. His repeated references to legal figures such as David Sherborne and his appeals to Prince Harry indicate a strong desire to be brought into ongoing legal battles concerning phone hacking, media intrusion, and establishment cover-ups.

Whether or not Prince Harry responds remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—Brian Harvey wants to be heard. And he’s not going away quietly.