Bride-to-be was so excited by engagement she forces on too-small ring - and almost loses her finger

Iona Hadaway spent her first evening as an engaged woman in hospital after her new ring was too small for her finger and caused it to swell up. The 23-year-old was over the moon when her now fiancé Jacob Bugliarello, 20, proposed at an Italian restaurant on 10 August.

But in her 'excitement', she squeezed the ring on even though it was a bit tight.

It was when the couple went to visit both sets of their parents and tell them the good news that Iona noticed her finger was starting to swell and her new ring was stuck.

Iona, who works as a corporate banker, said she tried using fairy liquid on her finger and wrapping rope around it to pull it off but the ring would not budge. Instead she was forced to rush to A&E at Crewe Leighton Hospital that night where doctors tried to use lubricant and string to remove it, but eventually cut the ring off.

Doctors warned that if she'd waited overnight she'd have lost her finger as there was no circulation to it.

Iona, from Winsford, Cheshire, said: "I could have lost my finger. She [a member of hospital staff] said it's a good job I went when I did because if I'd have left it overnight my finger probably would have died.

"There was no circulation at all in my finger. I tried to put the ring on and I knew it was a bit too small but I forced it on anyway because it's exciting isn't it? And I wanted the ring on. We went to his [Jacob's] house and his mum wanted to see the ring close up so I tried to take it off and it would not come off.

"I was gutted but I was like, 'can you just get it off because I've had enough now.' I'm engaged but I don't feel engaged because I've not got my ring on.

"Everyone wants to see it and I'm like, 'I've only got a picture'."

She is hoping the ring can be fixed by a jeweller but is waiting to find out. The couple had assumed the size R ring would have fit Iona because a ring she wears on her other hand is also a size R.

The pair met through a friend and went on their first date to a smokehouse in January this year. They are focusing on buying a house but are looking to get married in 2027.

Iona said: "When you know you know don't you? The first time we actually met he stayed at my house. He didn't leave for like four days. I thought he would do [propose] in September when we go to Turkey.

"But he decided to do it a bit earlier due to a family member not being well. We don't know if they're going to be around when it happens so he did it a bit earlier. But I'm glad he didn't do it in Turkey otherwise I would have had to go to the hospital in Turkey."