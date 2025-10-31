Brighton cleaner pays for £2.5k Disney trip with car boot sales cash

She whisked four members of her family away on a £2,500 holiday to Disneyland Paris in September

A cleaner claims her side hustle of flipping junk from car boot sales on Vinted has seen her rake in so much cash it's paid for her dream holidays to Disneyland and Lapland.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cydney Fulker started going to car boot sales regularly last year after being inspired by seeing other resellers bragging on social media about how much they were making.

Most Popular

And the thrifty 31-year-old claims it wasn't long before she was doing the same from her 'hobby'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She whisked four members of her family away on a £2,500 holiday to Disneyland Paris in September - all from money made just by selling items on Vinted.

She has also paid for a £370 solo trip to Lapland in December and in total Cydney said she has made more than £4,000 on the popular selling site

She has also paid for a £370 solo trip to Lapland in December and in total Cydney said she has made more than £4,000 on the popular selling site.

Cydney, who is a self-employed cleaner, scours her local car boot every Sunday looking for items she can flip for profit.

The savvy shopper began flogging the items she found there on Vinted as a hobby, but now rakes in thousands of pounds extra a year on the app - despite only spending an hour a day on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bargain hunter Cydney says she spends between £40 and £80 at the car boot sale every week but that the lucrative side hustle can make her up to £250 on a good week.

Some of Cydney's best flips have been a £4 YSL bag for £55, a £5 Jellycat for £30 and a pair of £4 boots for £60.

She also says vintage children's toys, ski gear, Crocs and discontinued perfumes always sell well.

Cydney, from Brighton, East Sussex, said: "I've always sold at a car boot once or twice a year to get a little bit of holiday money.

"I'm 31 now and I've been doing that since I was 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year I got onto car boot TikTok. I thought, I'm going to have a go at going to the car boot just to see.

"Last year I started going to the car boot to buy. I would only pick up a few things last year to resell here and there. It is kind of trial and error.

"This year I've just done it since the car boots started.

"I clean the items, I take photos and then I use Chat GPT to write my descriptions out.

"I paid for Disneyland so we're going to Disneyland in September for five of us.

"About two and a half grand I suppose it cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a nice feeling. It's like an achievement as well. I've actually got something at the end of it. I've not just put it in my bank account and spent it on normal everyday life."

Cydney said she started saving for her Disneyland Paris holiday in February and by July had paid the holiday off.

She spends roughly an hour a day on the app uploading items, updating listings and negotiating with buyers.

Cydney said: "When I tell people what I've done they're always like, 'oh that seems like a lot of effort.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I'd actually say because I enjoy it, it's like a hobby. I don't see it as a lot of effort. I see it as I'm doing something I enjoy.

"You do get a little bit of a buzz. If you find something for a pound and then you sell it for £20 [and] up. If you could do that all day long you would, wouldn't you?

"There are some things that have been a bit of a flop but any profit is profit. Even if I make two pounds out of a pound, I can buy two more things.

"I'm self-employed so I can go on Vinted as and when I want because consistency is key.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I do think the reason I sell a lot of things is because as soon as someone messages me I can be straight on my Vinted.

"I used to work an office job. If I did my office job, I wouldn't be able to get on my Vinted until five o'clock.

"You have to upload every day to keep your page at the top. There's ways of doing that without actually doing much.

"I take photos of my stuff once a week and then I will list them on Vinted and you can put them in your drafts.

"Then when I want to upload it I can literally just go on there and press upload. Then I can go about my day and that takes seconds. I can do it in my bed at night."