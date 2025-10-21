Brighton is UK's most expensive seaside towns for parking

Brighton beach and pier

A new study has revealed the most and least expensive seaside towns to park your car

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from Parkopedia was analysed, evaluating the average parking costs in 30 prominent UK seaside towns. The analysis focused on parking spots available on an 8-hour basis within a 30-minute or less walking distance from the town centre.

Most Popular

Brighton takes the top spot as the seaside town with the most expensive parking, averaging an eye-watering £24.21 for an eight-hour stay. This is almost double the price of the runner-up , Newquay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ranking as the second most expensive is the popular Cornish town, Newquay, where the average parking fee stands at £12.32 for eight hours.

Claiming the third spot is another beloved Cornish spot, Falmouth, with a marginal difference of just £0.20, totalling £12.12 for parking over the same period.

Southend-on-Sea claims the fourth spot with an average cost of £11.50, while Bournemouth, a popular Dorset seaside destination, follows closely behind in fifth place with an average of £10.42 for eight hours.

Seaside parking costs appear to decrease as visitors venture further north. For instance, St Andrews, Fife, claims the title of cheapest seaside town to park, with an average cost of just £1.90 for eight hours—12 times less than Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Yorkshire seaside town, Hornsea, takes the title of second cheapest , coming in at an average of £1.98 for parking over the same time period.

Portrush, a town in Northern Ireland, ranks as the third cheapest seaside parking spot, with an average cost of £3.47 . That's three times less than Falmouth.

Morecambe, located in Lancashire, clinches the fourth spot for the most budget-friendly seaside parking options in the UK, with an average eight-hour cost of £4.33.

Bridlington, situated in East Riding, clinches the fifth spot as one of the most affordable seaside towns for parking, with an average cost of £4.60 for an eight-hour stay , less than half of Bournemouth prices.