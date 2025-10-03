British, German and American classics from one collection heading to auction

Eight cars from one collection will go under the hammer with H&H Classics at its Autumn Sale on Wednesday 15th October, including a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE ‘California Roadster’.

Sought after classics spanning four decades from one collection are going under the hammer with H&H Classics this week.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cambrian Collection, which includes seven classic cars and a race car, will be auctioned on Wednesday, October 15 at The Autumn Sale in Buxton, Derbyshire.

Most Popular

Assembled by an engineer with a passion for motoring and restoration, the Cambrian Collection showcases decades of craftsmanship and a clear love of open-top, blue-painted classics. The decision to slim down the stable now brings these cars to market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the standout lots is a stylish 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE ‘California Roadster’, given a guide price of £60,000-£80,000.

A superb 1953 Jaguar XK120 Drophead Coupe, estimated at £50,000-£60,000 is also set to go under the hammer

Its eye-catching finish is courtesy of a beautiful combination of Austin-Healey Ice Blue metallic with Cognac leather upholstery, while it has an extensive history file.

Damian Jones, director at H&H Classics, said: “Auctioning the Cambrian Collection will be one of the highlights of our sale at the Pavilion Gardens.

“It is a very fine assortment of classic cars from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s, some homegrown and others from the US and Europe.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 1950s is well represented in the Cambrian Collection with a trio of collectable classics, not least a superb 1953 Jaguar XK120 Drophead Coupe, estimated at £50,000-£60,000.

Built to the more desirable ‘SE’ (Special Equipment) specification, it has been the subject of a photographically documented, chassis up/body off restoration.

It will be joined at the H&H Classics auction by an elegant 1954 Chevrolet Corvette, also estimated at £50,000-£60,000.

This example has been significantly uprated with a Chevrolet V8 engine, thought to be a 350ci/5.7 litre unit, and four-speed manual gearbox, while also benefitting from a full respray since joining the Cambrian Collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final offering from the 1950s is a stunning 1959 MG A Roadster, given a guide price of £15,000-£20,000. It is finished in a gorgeous combination of Glacier Blue with Tan leather upholstery.

Jumping forward two decades and a rare 1972 Porsche 911T 2.4 litre Targe ‘Oel Klappe’, estimated at £40,000-£50,000, is also sure to attract much interest. The more centrally located dry sump oil tank, perceived as a design flaw when new, means the rarity of these surviving examples makes them particularly sought after today.

Meanwhile, a 1983 Pilgrim Sumo Cobra 427 SC Evocation, with a guide price of £25,000-£30,000, is powered by a high compression Rover 4.6 litre V8 engine allied to five-speed manual transmission, while providing plenty of visual of visual and aural drama.

The second example from the 80s is a desirable 1989 Lotus Esprit ‘X180’ 2.2 Litre which has had only two former keepers and covered just 31,000 recorded miles. It is estimated at £15,000-£20,000 and is one of fewer than 300 normally aspirated Lotus Esprit (X180) cars understood to have been made from October 1987 to September 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Completing the car collection, is a no reserve 2007 Contour RGB ZX10R Formula Libre Racing Car. It was originally built as an entrant in the 750 MC’s RGB Sports 1000 series but since converted for use in Formula Libre.

All lots, including those from the Cambrian Collection, will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday 14th and from 9am on Wednesday 15th October, while the sale then commences at 12pm.

Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid, while for more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.