British-Pakistani Humanitarian honoured at the National Charity Today Awards 2025

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami and Founder of National Charity Today Awards; Lee B. Rayment.

Syed Muhammad Faisal Sami has been recognised at the National Charity Today Awards 2025 in Peterborough for his exceptional contribution to humanitarian and community work. The award was presented by Lee B. Rayment, founder of National Charity Today Awards, in acknowledgement of Mr Sami’s long-standing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities both in the United Kingdom and internationally.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Charity Today Awards, established to highlight excellence across the charitable and voluntary sectors, celebrate individuals and organisations making a real difference through compassion, leadership, and service. Mr Sami’s recognition this year reflects more than two decades of dedication to humanitarian causes and social welfare.

Most Popular

As Head of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) UK, Mr Sami has led numerous aid operations responding to crises around the world. Under his direction, the organisation has delivered food, water, blankets and medical supplies to those affected by natural disasters and conflicts in countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the United Kingdom, he has overseen a range of community initiatives providing support to families facing hardship. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped establish food banks, wellbeing support services and emergency response programmes for bereaved families. His work has also addressed social challenges such as knife crime, drug misuse and prisoner rehabilitation, alongside environmental projects including tree-planting campaigns across the Midlands.

His ongoing service has earned him numerous honours, among them the British Citizen Award (2024), the High Sheriff of West Midlands Award (2024), the Outstanding Citizen Award (2023), and the Frontline Leader Award (2024). His work has been recognised by a range of community and civic bodies, with features on national media platforms.

The National Charity Today Awards continue to celebrate those whose work strengthens communities and improves lives. Mr Sami’s recognition in 2025 stands as a testament to his enduring belief in service, compassion and collective effort.