British-Pakistani Humanitarian honoured at the National Charity Today Awards 2025
The National Charity Today Awards, established to highlight excellence across the charitable and voluntary sectors, celebrate individuals and organisations making a real difference through compassion, leadership, and service. Mr Sami’s recognition this year reflects more than two decades of dedication to humanitarian causes and social welfare.
As Head of Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF) UK, Mr Sami has led numerous aid operations responding to crises around the world. Under his direction, the organisation has delivered food, water, blankets and medical supplies to those affected by natural disasters and conflicts in countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Syria, Morocco and Gaza.
In the United Kingdom, he has overseen a range of community initiatives providing support to families facing hardship. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped establish food banks, wellbeing support services and emergency response programmes for bereaved families. His work has also addressed social challenges such as knife crime, drug misuse and prisoner rehabilitation, alongside environmental projects including tree-planting campaigns across the Midlands.
His ongoing service has earned him numerous honours, among them the British Citizen Award (2024), the High Sheriff of West Midlands Award (2024), the Outstanding Citizen Award (2023), and the Frontline Leader Award (2024). His work has been recognised by a range of community and civic bodies, with features on national media platforms.
The National Charity Today Awards continue to celebrate those whose work strengthens communities and improves lives. Mr Sami’s recognition in 2025 stands as a testament to his enduring belief in service, compassion and collective effort.