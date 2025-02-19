British Psychological Society welcomes new study on youth vaping

Vaping Saves Lives - Flavour Campaign

The Department of Health and Social Care has announced a new study, by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), which will analyse the effect of vaping in children and young people over the next ten years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Responding to the announcement, Professor Lion Shahab from the British Psychological Society’s Division of Health Psychology said: “While research over the last decade has provided insights into the relative effects of using e-cigarettes, showing substantial reductions in exposure to harmful substances compared with smoking cigarettes, much less is currently known about the absolute effects of vaping. The introduction of this study will play a key role in helping us to understand the effect e-cigarettes and vapes have on people who have never smoked before, both in terms of their health outcomes as well as psychologically. This research is particularly needed now, given the recent increase in youth vaping.

“If, for example, there are harmful long-term health consequences among young people, then the introduction of psychological interventions similar to those used for cigarettes could be worth pursuing for young vapers who have never smoked. However, it is also important to remember that e-cigarettes are a crucial harm reduction tool for adult smokers. The right balance needs to be struck between protecting young people, as planned legislation is trying to do, and supporting adults to stop smoking cigarettes, including with e-cigarettes.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the study. Such findings will be vital in informing future health policies.”