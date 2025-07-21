British Regional Transpoort Association (BRTA) calls for combined support for more and better rail links in the South West

Congestion is the daily problem affecting people, places and the environment. BRTA calls for more rail alternatives.

BRTA has tabled forums based on Westbury and reflected that a on-going study, plan and investment package is required to enable more and better rail access and facilities in what is a growth area and making government views on growth more sustainably realisable.

One example is a new Severn Estuary Rail Bridge Crossing with the following benefits: Severn Estuary Twin Track Bridge for more by rail between England and Wales:

BRTA believes more capacity for more by rail (passenger and freight) could be enabled with a new twin-track rail-based only new bridge over the Severn Esturary linking England and Wales, enabling more by rail and lowering traffic, congestion, emissions and pollution to the benefit of all on the back of it. We call on councils, agencies and government to work together to pool resources, study the feasibility, engineering and benefits and progress it towards delivery. Lower Thames Road Crossing is a waste of money and bad for the environment when a rail-based solution is kinder to people, places, land use and the environment. Wales-England has several road upogrades and bridges, yet not one rail bridge and that is unfair competitively against rail being able to make a fuller contribution.

Other links include Bridport, Ross-on-Wye, Marlborough as well as a glut of stations at Chard, Pilning, and new curves at Yeovil for more diverse service potential like Weymouth-Exeter direct and Yeovil-Salisbury direct off the Westbury lines.

BRTA CEO Richard Pill said "we call on regional, local and other bodies to give support for these ideas, study them and help move the rail agenda forward. It is the only way to make growth sustainable and enable people to have more transport options for a variety of purposes. Road congestion, road expansion and pollution is not in anyone's interesta nd saving land has other wider beenfits which rail can enable."