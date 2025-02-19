Brits hate change - and singing God Save Our Gracious King is the most difficult change to accept, according to new research

Fruit trees are available to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III

86 percent of Brits describe themselves as a “creature of habit”, with 38 percent having stayed with their bank for YEARS, despite not being happy with them.

One in twenty (19 percent) keep seeing the same doctor they’ve always had, even though they don’t like them - and 17 percent have stuck with their broadband provider, despite moaning about them frequently.

And the survey found, as many as eight in ten Brits (83 percent) claim there are certain historical changes they’ve found almost impossible to accept, with 18 percent STILL reeling over Opal Fruits re-branding to Starburst in 1998.

Other changes many Brits have struggled to get over, include pounds and ounces becoming grams and kilograms (16 percent), red passports changing to blue (11 percent) - and despite half a century passing, some STILL haven’t made peace with shillings changing to pounds. (10 percent).

More recently, 18 percent of the 2,000 Brits surveyed, said they cannot get used to calling Twitter, by its new brand name, X.

The research from Virgin Media discovered that 14 percent still find it strange calling a Marathon, Snickers, with a third (38 percent) going a step further and claiming that they have “never recovered” from it.

Over half (55 percent) think people get less comfortable with change as they get older, resulting in 68 percent finding it hard to embrace everyday changes, such as singing God Save our Gracious King, instead of Queen.

Seven in ten (70 percent) admit they find change so hard that they REFUSE to call something by its new name after it has changed.

Psychologist Dr Becky Spelman says: "As human beings, we are wired to seek stability. Familiarity provides a sense of security, and when something we've known for a long time—whether it's a brand, a routine, or a cultural tradition—changes, it disrupts that sense of stability. This reaction is rooted in how our brains form cognitive shortcuts; we associate long-standing names and practices with reliability. When these change, even in subtle ways, it creates an internal conflict that can lead to discomfort or resistance. However, given time, our brains adjust, and what once felt unfamiliar eventually becomes second nature."

Our reluctance for change also makes an appearance in our love of sport, with 18 percent admitting they are still reeling from Ronaldo’s move back to Manchester United in 2021 and 16 percent shocked to see Hamilton switching to the red team and driving for Ferrari this F1 season instead of Mercedes.

Beckham leaving Man Utd for Real Madrid (13 percent), Messi moving to Inter Miami (12 percent), Greg Rusedski choosing to play for the UK instead of Canada (six percent) and Louis Rees-Zammit moving state side, swapping rugby boots for shoulder pads as he tried his luck in the NFL (five percent) also left sporting fans in shock.

As a result, more than half (52 percent) of football fans admit it is disorientating seeing your favourite player lining up for the opposition.

Too much hassle to change (40 percent), comfortable with them (29 percent), too time consuming (25 percent) and not wanting to offend anyone (19 percent) are the main reasons we stick it out with a second-rate supplier.

Dr Becky continues: "Sports create a sense of continuity, and we like to believe that certain players will always be associated with specific teams. When an icon like David Beckham leaves Manchester United or Lewis Hamilton switches from Mercedes to Ferrari, it disrupts that expectation. It’s the same psychological reaction people have when a well-loved actor is replaced in a long-running film franchise—it challenges the sense of consistency we subconsciously rely on. The longer someone holds a position, the harder it is to accept a change."

In fact, according to the survey one in four (23 percent) of Brits have been with their current broadband provider for over 10 years, despite saying that they would prefer a better price (79 percent), faster speed (43 percent), a more reliable service (41 percent) or a more trusted brand (15 percent). Last year, Virgin Media was named best broadband experience by Global Wireless Solutions, highlighting the operator’s industry leading services.

In contrast, 86 percent say they embrace change because it keeps things interesting (49 percent), helps welcome new things (49 percent), mixes things up (47 percent) and adds spice to life (38 percent).

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We know switching can feel like a daunting task but with One Touch Switch it’s never been easier to swap broadband suppliers. With access to award winning broadband services, industry leading perks and rewards via Priority from O2 or getting additional benefits like a speed boost with Volt, there’s never been a better time to join Virgin Media O2. Whether you’re comfortable with change or a creature of habit, don’t leave it a decade and settle for second rate broadband, switch today.”

The research comes as customers of any broadband provider can now change suppliers quickly and without having to do any heavy lifting via One Touch Switch. The new system means anyone wishing to switch simply has to call the internet service provider they want to move to, and the company will take care of the rest.

THE 15 HISTORIC CHANGES, BRITS FOUND MOST HARD TO GET THEIR HEAD AROUND..

Singing ‘God Save Our Gracious King’ instead of Queen – 33%

Twitter rebranding to X – 18%

Opal Fruits rebranding to Starburst – 18%

Lbs and ounces to grams and kilograms – 16%

Marathon rebranding to Snickers – 14%

Red passports changing to blue passports – 11%

Millennium Stadium becoming Principality Stadium – 10%

Shillings changing to pounds and pence – 10%

Arsenal’s stadium changing from Highbury to Emirates – 10%

Doctor Who morphing from Jodie Whittaker to David Tennant – 9%

Dime bar changing its name to Daim – 8%

Oil of Ulay rebranding to Oil of Olay – 8%

Datsun becoming Nissan – 7%

Prince changing his name to a symbol – 7%

Big Brother switching to Channel 5 – 5%