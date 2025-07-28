Brits lost £7.2m to pet fraud, as scammers target families looking for puppies

Kate Margolis, Petproov.com

Families in the UK have lost £7.2 million to fake pet listings over the past five years, according to new national fraud data – with London, Manchester and the West Midlands being the worst hit areas.

The shocking figure comes from a Freedom of Information request to Action Fraud, which reveals the scale of the problem across the UK. In total, 14,300 reports of pet fraud were made between 2019 and 2024, with an average victim losing hundreds of pounds.

Nationwide, pet fraud has become a lucrative criminal operation, with con artists setting up convincing adverts on classified sites, often using stolen images or AI-generated content to pose as legitimate breeders. They lure buyers in with cute photos and low prices, then vanish as soon as money is transferred.

Kate Margolis, 39 from Gloucestershire, lost £500 to a fake puppy listing before founding pet verification platform Petproov.com said:

“I know the heartbreak first-hand. I transferred a £500 deposit for a Golden Retriever I’d fallen in love with online, only to be told it had ‘eaten plastic and died’. I never saw the puppy, or my money, again.

“When I started working at a major pet listings platform, I realised my experience wasn’t rare. These scams are happening every day.”

Kate’s warning is particularly timely as summer holidays are a peak period for pet scams. Fraudsters know that families often search for pets while children are off school and emotions are running high. According to research, online pet adverts increase during the warmer months.*

Kate reveals exactly how pet scammers reel you in, and how to avoid getting ripped off.

“READY TO GO TODAY”

Scammers love urgent phrases like this. “Last one left”, “Lots of interest”, “First come first served”. They want you to panic and pay up before thinking straight. Don’t fall for it.

RECOGNISE THAT PUP?

If the puppy pic looks too perfect, it probably is. Many scammers swipe photos from Google or Instagram. Run a reverse image search, if it shows up on multiple sites, run for the hills.

VIDEO CALLS CAN FOOL YOU

A live video might seem safe, but some crooks now use pre-recorded clips or even AI to fake calls. A waggy tail on screen doesn’t mean the pup’s real. Never skip an in-person visit.

ASK FOR ID, AND VERIFY IT

Would you buy a car from someone with no name or address? Of course not. A legit breeder should be happy to show ID, vet records, and proof the pup has been microchipped.

DON’T BANK TRANSFER STRANGERS

Once your money’s gone, it’s gone. Avoid sending money to people you’ve never met. Use secure payment methods, and if anything feels dodgy, walk away.

Kate adds: “We created Petproov to stop this kind of heartbreak. It’s the UK’s first verification platform for pet buyers and breeders, so you know who you’re dealing with.

"But even without the tech, you can protect yourself. Take your time, ask questions and trust your gut.”

Top 20 UK Police Force Areas - Number of Pet Fraud cases reported (2019–2024), from highest to lowest, based on the FOI data:

Metropolitan – 1,684 cases Thames Valley – 616 cases West Midlands – 579 cases Greater Manchester – 559 cases Police Scotland – 490 cases Essex – 474 cases Hampshire – 471 cases West Yorkshire – 455 cases Sussex – 425 cases Avon & Somerset – 411 cases Devon & Cornwall – 369 cases Lancashire – 338 cases Hertfordshire – 314 cases Cheshire – 271 cases Staffordshire – 296 cases South Yorkshire – 294 cases Nottinghamshire – 284 cases Leicestershire – 242 cases Surrey – 260 cases Kent – 239 cases

Top 20 UK police force areas ranked by total money lost to pet fraud (2019–2024), from highest to lowest, based on the FOI data:

Metropolitan – £1,191,766 Thames Valley – £352,571 Greater Manchester – £324,487 West Yorkshire – £277,804 West Midlands – £268,174 Essex – £239,737 Police Scotland – £201,354 Kent – £197,536 Devon & Cornwall – £149,432 Hertfordshire – £145,013 Sussex – £141,763 Hampshire – £179,148 Merseyside – £115,524 Leicestershire – £113,678 South Yorkshire – £110,725 Staffordshire – £106,967 Surrey – £89,149 Nottinghamshire – £100,633 Cheshire – £101,124 Norfolk – £101,905