Bury bride creates wedding for less than £200

Sophie’s elegant dream wedding at Hackwold Hall.

A savvy bride has turned heads with her dream-like wedding – all for under £200! Sophie Grant, 31, from Bury St Edmunds, faced a sky-high £1,100 quote for flowers, including the wedding arch, bouquet, and table decor. But instead of accepting that price tag, she turned to the online shopping platform Temu, and got magical results for a whole lot less.

"I couldn't believe the £1,100 quote for real flowers – it was way out of my budget!" Sophie shared. "I knew there had to be another way." After exploring secondhand options on Facebook Marketplace, Sophie discovered Temu, an online treasure trove that offered wedding décor options that were chic and affordable.

“I saw a bride on Instagram using Temu flowers, and they looked incredible,” Sophie recalled. Inspired, she dove into the platform and found a wide selection of artificial autumn flowers that were every bit as stunning as their real-life counterparts.

Sophie worked her magic, shopping for all her wedding decor in stages. From a gorgeous autumn leaf-covered wedding arch to chic table runners, buttonholes, and even charming mushrooms and acorns to complete the fall vibes – she snagged everything for under £200!

“The arch was a total showstopper,” Sophie beamed.

Her story reflects a wider trend. An IPSOS survey found that more than 8 in 10 Temu users in the UK believe the platform offers great value, while three-quarters say they are extremely likely to recommend it. On average, British consumers reported saving around 25% in 2024 by shopping on Temu.

Sophie’s experience proves that with creativity, patience, and a little online savvy, it’s possible to have a beautiful, unforgettable wedding without breaking the bank. Her tip for other brides-to-be? “Do your research, read the reviews, and take your time! It saved us so much money, and the quality was amazing.”

Sophie's stunning autumn wedding stands as a testament to the power of smart shopping and thoughtful planning – and she encourages future brides to explore new ideas too!