Call for action as survey reveals 35% of homes with spray foam have defect

Chief Executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, Paula Higgins

A survey conducted by national trade body the Property Care Association (PCA) has found that 35% of homes fitted with spray foam insulation had one or more defects as a result.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 27% of cases, this included recommendations to replace the insulation in the roof or replace the roof altogether.

Most Popular

The problems and costs involved are so significant that PCA has joined with the HomeOwners Alliance to reiterate calls for action from the government in a second letter to Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Minister for Energy Consumers and Rushanara Ali MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary (Housing, Communities and Local Government).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Garry is Chief Executive at the PCA. She said: “Our survey of spray foam surveyors is, as far as we know, the only type of independent questioning on this topic to have happened in the UK to date.

Sarah Garry, Chief Executive at the PCA

“The results show that surveyors identified one or more divergence from the Sprayed Foam Inspection Protocol in 79% of properties and that surveyors identified one or more defect in 35% of properties as a result of spray foam.

“In 27% of cases, surveyors recommended major works, either replacing the insulation or re-roofing the property.

“We are calling on the government to step in and help homeowners who find themselves in a position where they are stuck and unable to sell, are unable to access equity release products, are faced with hefty remediation bills for removal or are being targeted by unscrupulous spray foam removal firms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of these homeowners are elderly and vulnerable and the reality is that the situation is getting worse, not better.”

The PCA helped author the Sprayed Foam Protocol alongside mortgage lenders and equity release companies and last year launched a register of surveyors, giving residents and lenders assurance that surveyors are adequately trained.

Earlier this year, the PCA, alongside a group of industry stakeholders, also published a guide for consumers who already have spray foam installed in their property, setting out concerns and signposting to advice.

Of the 21 companies included on the register of spray foam surveyors, 15 shared findings based on more than 500 property inspections carried out since the register was introduced in January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the UK around 250,000 homes have spray foam insulation which, if incorrectly installed, can lead to condensation build-up, potentially causing timber rot or decay, mould and mildew growth or rust and corrosion to metal components

Previously, the HomeOwners Alliance issued a warning to homeowners to avoid installing spray foam for the time being.

Chief Executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, Paula Higgins said: “The current position is unfair to homeowners who have taken reasonable steps, and in many cases were encouraged by government grants, to install the product.

“At the moment it’s not known how many of the properties referred to in the survey had spray foam installed with support of government grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will support the PCA and Trustmark to identify these properties and continue to press government for recourse to be available to them.

“In the meantime, our concern is that people are being targeted by cold callers offering to remove spray foam insulation.

“It is likely that they have acquired details illegally and we urge householders not to engage with them and report the situation to their local trading standards office with concerns.”

Sarah Garry added: “We continue to ask thegovernment to bring together a roundtable of specialist property experts, lenders and equity release companies, to agree whether spray foam should continue to be included within government grants and to agree a process to allow the sale of property with retrofitted spray foam.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property owners with spray foam can find more information and advice at https://www.property-care.org/resources/spray-foam-insulation-consumer-guide, jointly produced by the PCA, Residential Property Surveyors Association (RPSA), Insulation Manufacturers Association (IMA), Bangor University, Andy Wilson Financial Services and RPC.