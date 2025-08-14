Cameron Homes secures new site in Malvern

The Malvern Development

Five-star Midlands-based housebuilder, Cameron Homes, has announced the acquisition of a new development site in the picturesque town of Malvern, Worcestershire.

Set to break ground in Autumn 2025, the new scheme will be situated off Geraldine Road, Malvern and will comprise 16 private residences aimed at appealing to a variety of prospective buyers at all stages of the property ladder.

This exclusive collection of premium houses will include detached and semi-detached homes that feature two-, three- and four-bedrooms, offering a variety of properties suitable for those looking to move to a scenic community near the Malvern Hills.

Commenting on the latest acquisition, Kate Tate, Group Strategic Land and Planning Director at Cameron Homes, said: “We’re delighted to have secured a new development site to bring our high-quality and sustainable homes to the beautiful town of Malvern.

“Our Malvern scheme will demonstrate the premium build quality Cameron Homes is renowned for while reflecting the vision and needs of the local community.

“As we prepare to break ground this autumn, we’re looking forward to working with local suppliers and stakeholders to bring this new site to life.”

For more information about Cameron Homes, visit: cameronhomes.co.uk.