Can a child-friendly iPhone be worth £99 a month?

The child-friendly iPhone is available in UK from July 16

Sage Mobile, a new tech brand, is offering what it calls the "world's only healthy iPhone for kids and teens," at a steep monthly subscription cost of £99.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sage iPhone takes a radical approach by eliminating many features. The device comes without internet access, meaning no web browser, games, or social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat.

Instead, it comes preloaded with limited "essential" apps, including Phone, Messages, Maps, Calendar, Calculator, PayPal, Spotify, Uber and a camera.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A simpler smartphone?

Founded in 2025, Sage Mobile is a UK launch by Techless, a US-based company behind the minimalist "Wisephone."

Sage's mission is "to protect focus, foster intentional connection, and reduce online risk to UK families for the first time".

The company positions itself as a solution for parents looking for a safe, secure, and simple way to keep their children without the troubles of unfiltered internet access.

According to Techless, it is "designed for children taking their first step into digital life, as well as adults seeking a healthier relationship with tech".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sage Mobile is selling values of mental wellness and only intentional screen time, thereby claiming the protection of young users from the pressures of social media.

According to the brand, it is known for the tagline, "A Healthy First Phone," and its philosophy: "Safe. Simple. Familiar."

However, the question of whether a smartphone for children, even without social media, should be advertised in the first place could be raised.

According to the Smartphone Free Childhood, "For many families, the biggest reason kids get smartphones isn't because they're ready, it's because everyone else has one."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it worth the price?

Either way, the cost raises eyebrows. At £99 per month, the Sage iPhone is priced higher than many mainstream iPhone contracts, despite offering fewer features.

The subscription includes the iPhone, software, mobile service, and AppleCare support, bundled into one plan.

At its core, this is still a heavily restricted iPhone with a premium price tag.

Even with the "less-is-more" views, we live in a consumerist society. Thus, some parents may be persuaded to spend £1,200 a year on an iPhone without many features rather than £80 on a Nokia that arguably does the same job.

Ultimately, Sage Mobile sells peace of mind in a sleek, Apple-branded package. But whether it is worth nearly £1,200 a year could be debated.