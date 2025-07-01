Canada Day 2025: history, traditions, and where to celebrate

The maple leaf has been a symbol of Canada since the 18th century

Today, Canada marks its 158th anniversary since the birth of the nation.

On July 1, 1867, the country took its first step toward independence through the process of Confederation - uniting the British colonies of Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia to form the Dominion of Canada.

While Confederation brought together four provinces at first, the country of maple syrup has expanded and now includes ten provinces and three territories, with a population of more than 40 million.

Known as Dominion Day before 1982, the national holiday became Canada Day after the milestone of gaining full independence from the United Kingdom with the Constitution Act of 1982.

The national holiday serves as a moment to honour the nation's rich history and celebrate its diversity and shared identity.

With more than three million Canadians living abroad, over 80,000 live in the UK, many of whom call London home.

With festivities including fireworks, barbecues, and parades in Canada, Canadians in London can also be a part of the celebration, even if they are an ocean away from home.

In London, the festivities kicked off with a Canadian food and music event in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, June 28, right next to the Canada House.

It also held a Terry Fox Run - an annual charity event to support cancer research in memory of the Canadian athlete, and cancer research activist.

But the polite celebrations continue, offering opportunities to embrace Canadian culture.

Londoners can join fellow Canadians at Mc & Sons in Vauxhall, where they can enjoy live music, poutine, butter tarts, and a selection of Canadian beers and wines to set the scene for a festive evening.

Alternatively, The Maple Leaf Pub in Covent Garden offers a taste of Canada with the country's dishes and drinks. Advertised as "a homage to Canada in the capital of the UK," the Canadian-themed pub has decorations of maple leaves and ice hockey shirts and has a garden space - definitely needed during the current heat wave.

Whether enjoying music with Canadians in Vauxhall or tasting poutine in Covent Garden, Canada Day is a chance to reconnect with the warmth, humour, and hospitality that define the Canadian spirit even more than three thousand miles away.

From classic food to live music, there is no wrong way to celebrate Canada's 158th birthday. Just don't forget to say "sorry" if you spill your poutine.