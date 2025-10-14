Cape Verde: Jubilant scenes as country earns first ever place in FIFA World Cup
This historic win brought joy across the archipelago, showcasing the infectious spirit and pride of the Cape Verdean people. Streets were adorned in national colours, music echoed across the islands, and spontaneous parties brought locals and visitors together in a joyful display of national unity.
“As a company passionate about sharing the beauty and culture of Cape Verde, we’re delighted to see this historic win and such incredible joy,” said Tracey Hall, resort manager for Hampshire based tour operator, Cape Verde Experience.
Meanwhile, the holiday firm’s local representative on Sao Vicente, Edson Oliveria added: “Moments like these capture the warmth, togetherness, and vibrancy that make Cape Verde so special. Seeing the streets come alive with so much pride and excitement has been truly unforgettable. This moment isn’t just about football – it’s about the spirt energy and unity of our people.”
With the team’s remarkable performance shining a spotlight on the islands, Cape Verde is once again demonstrating its growing presence on the world stage—not just as a spectacular holiday destination, but as a proud sporting nation.
