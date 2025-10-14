Cape Verde: Jubilant scenes as country earns first ever place in FIFA World Cup

Julbilation on the island of Sao Vicente.

The islands of Cape Verde erupted in jubilant celebration as the national football team secured a historic victory, earning their place in next year’s FIFA World Cup. In becoming the second smallest nation ever to reach football’s biggest stage, waves of pride and excitement swept across the archipelago. From the vibrant streets of Praia, Sal, to the picturesque squares of Mindelo, São Vicente, fans poured out in their thousands waving flags, singing, and dancing.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This historic win brought joy across the archipelago, showcasing the infectious spirit and pride of the Cape Verdean people. Streets were adorned in national colours, music echoed across the islands, and spontaneous parties brought locals and visitors together in a joyful display of national unity.

Most Popular

“As a company passionate about sharing the beauty and culture of Cape Verde, we’re delighted to see this historic win and such incredible joy,” said Tracey Hall, resort manager for Hampshire based tour operator, Cape Verde Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, the holiday firm’s local representative on Sao Vicente, Edson Oliveria added: “Moments like these capture the warmth, togetherness, and vibrancy that make Cape Verde so special. Seeing the streets come alive with so much pride and excitement has been truly unforgettable. This moment isn’t just about football – it’s about the spirt energy and unity of our people.”

With the team’s remarkable performance shining a spotlight on the islands, Cape Verde is once again demonstrating its growing presence on the world stage—not just as a spectacular holiday destination, but as a proud sporting nation.

For travel inspiration and to experience the spirit of Cape Verde firsthand, visit www.capeverdeexperience.co.uk.