Cat crisis: Urgent Adoptober plea as record 1,700 cats in RSPCA national care

Adoptober - the RSPCA's annual month to shine a spotlight on rehoming and rescued pets!

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting a rescue cat, amid an all-time high in numbers of moggies in the charity’s care.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats being cared for at the charity’s fourteen national centres alone, as they wait for forever homes, has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer*. And thousands more cats are being cared for by independently-run RSPCA branches across England and Wales.

RSPCA records also showed cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats in the charity’s care.

Lily

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of cats - like Lily - being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

Gentle Lily is desperately looking for a loving family after being rescued from squalid and filthy living conditions earlier this year along with dozens of other cats, all neglected, not fed properly and many suffering from health issues. Since being cared for by the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch, she has come on in leaps and bounds and needs to find a safe, cosy and caring forever home.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many - like Lily - have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

Another feline looking for his happy ending is five- year- old Mufasa who has no teeth and little hair. He was rescued by an RSPCA inspector and had terrible matting which meant most of his fur had to be shaved off. Due to severe dental issues he has also had to have all his teeth removed.

Despite experiencing hardship he is no longer the scared cat he was when he first came into the care of the RSPCA’s Northamptonshire Branch in March.

He now loves being around his foster carer and as soon as he sits down Mufasa will join him for some affection. He is looking for a patient home with understanding owners where he can continue to flourish.

Black and white cat Bertie is one of the luckier ones, having found a new home. Traumatised after being hit with a stick, kicked and thrown about by a group of teenagers, he was rescued by a brave 14 year-old, who was shocked by the cruelty inflicted on this poor animal. Cared for by RSPCA Birmingham Animal Centre, happily, Bertie was spotted by a new family on the RSPCA’s Findapet webpage and hasn’t looked back. Originally described as a ‘helpless little soul’ - he has found his forever home, and has been able to settle down, start the healing process and really thrive.

Alice added: “While Bertie is one of the luckier rescue cases, having found loving adopters and a safe, new home, sadly there are around 1,700 cats currently in the care of our national centres. We're hoping that other animal lovers can help by adopting them.”

“Sometimes, people choose not to adopt particular types or colours of cats due to assumptions or ‘myths’ that are not evidence based.

“For example, we find that it can take black cats three times longer (29 days) to find homes than tabby cats (nine days), meaning not only are there more in RSPCA care but they are also staying for longer.

“There’s a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers, we’ve got every kind of cat waiting for another chance at happiness.

“We always encourage prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle. However, we also have purebred and pedigree cats coming into our care - so even those who have a particular breed or type in mind may find their perfect partner, without fueling problematic commercial breeding.

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to fill in a ‘perfect match’ form with your local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.”

Other cats looking for homes include:

Olly, who is being cared for by RSPCA Llys Nini Branch, who has an animal centre in Penllergaer, Swansea, is looking for a home.

Olly is a tabby and white cat who has been at Llys Nini animal centre for more than 190 days. He came into the centre as his owner could not meet his needs. He had a few wounds over his body and has since been making great progress.

Olly is on a low dose of steroids and antihistamine tablets. These may or may not be long term, as over time with a stress free, healthy life he may do great without them. He is also on a specific diet to help with his skin, called Royal Canin Anallergenic.

Olly would prefer a home with no cats or dogs and children 10 years or older. To express an interest in a cat at Llys Nini please fill out an online application form.

At RSPCA Suffolk Central Branch there are many cats waiting for their forever homes right now - including April (pictured) who has been with the branch for more than 250 days!

Five-year-old April is one of the branch’s longest stay cats. She is currently in a loving foster home with a staff member whilst she is waiting for a permanent home.

Acting Centre Manager/Cattery Supervisor Donna Rich said: “We really do hope to find April her happily ever after this Adoptober as she has been overlooked time and time again.

“April came into our care firstly after being found as a heavily pregnant stray. She had her kittens and was rehomed, however, unfortunately due to a change in circumstances, April had to be returned to us.”

April will need patient new owners to help her settle in. April could live with teenagers but would prefer a household without any other cats or dogs.

If you are interested in April please visit her online profile for more information where you can also apply online.

Minnie came into the care of RSPCA South West London Branch in June and is believed to be around 15 years old.

“Minnie is surprisingly playful for an older cat,” said Sarah Henderson, Animal Welfare Officer at the branch. “She loves company and enjoys pottering around a garden.

“We don't know her history but we understand Minnie received surgery with the RSPCA for a pelvic fracture which included a partial tail amputation. She has a history of skin irritation which improved after a course of steroids.”

If you are interested in Minnie please visit her profile or contact the RSPCA South West London Branch.

​Getting a pet brings a lot of joy, but before committing, it’s important to understand the costs. The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.

*This figure relates to cats in care of the national RSPCA and does not include those in the care of our network of 140-branches which independently run charities under the RSPCA family.

What’s Adoptober?

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.

Lily’s story - still unadopted, after being neglected and rescued from filthy conditions

Lily, a two-and-a-half year old black and white Maine Coon, came from a home with 42 other cats where living conditions were squalid, and food and care were scarce.

She is described as a “sweet and affectionate girl with a lot to say,” who loves being around people and thrives on attention, fuss and companionship.

One of her favourite pastimes is batting her toys around and playing with anything that moves. And then once she’s tired out she will happily curl up next to you for a cuddle.

Now back to a normal healthy weight, Lily is ready to start the next chapter of her life with a loving family who will provide her with plenty of playtime and love and affection.

Lily needs a safe and secure environment and could live with children, although she’d prefer to be the only pet in the home. She has a medical condition that is currently under care. This isn’t lifelong but it may require some extra attention when she first settles into her new home.

Bertie’s story - happily adopted after being attacked by teenagers

‘Helpless little soul’ black and white cat Bertie was seen being attacked by a group of teenagers. Thankfully, a very brave 14 year old boy - a ‘true hero’ - intervened and rescued him, took him home to his Mum and they contacted the RSPCA. Fortunately Bertie didn’t receive any major injuries but he was suffering from a fungal skin condition called ringworm which has now cleared up.

At first, Bertie lacked a bit of confidence and was a bit wary of being picked up, but he has come on in leaps and bounds, and adores to be fussed over now.

Happily, Bertie recently found his forever home with a cat-loving couple.