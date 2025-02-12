Celebrities voice support for dairy “cruelty” TV ads

UK calf hutches featured in TV advert

A brand-new TV ad is being aired from today (Feb 12th) which urges people to choose compassion and move away from consuming dairy. The ad, made by campaign group Animal Aid, features a voiceover by Philomena Cunk star Diane Morgan, and has attracted the support of wildlife presenter Chris Packham and After Life actor Peter Egan.

The advert shows a typical modern dairy farm with animals housed inside units, and text on the screen asks: “If they could tell you, would you listen?”. The advert aims to display the reality of dairy farming – a reality which stands in stark contrast to the idyllic images commonly used to promote milk.

Diane Morgan, who is an Animal Aid supporter, was inspired to provide the narration to the advert after taking part in Veganuary last year. In the ad she states: [Dairy calves are taken from their mothers, so that her milk can be drunk by us instead. Cows in the dairy industry endure this loss again and again] and urges viewers to “Choose compassion. Choose vegan.”

Many people will not be aware that cows must be impregnated to stimulate milk production. Once calves are born, they are separated from their mothers, so that their milk can be sold for humans to drink instead. Calves find the process so confusing that they will often try and suckle from other calves, or objects such as gate handles, for comfort. The young may be reared for veal in hutches or may replace their ‘spent’ mothers in the dairy herd, where the cycle of impregnation (via artificial insemination) and birth continues.

London Billboard Artwork for Animal Aid's new campaign 'Terror on Our Tables'

Mother cows will be slaughtered when their milk production declines and will be sold for cheap products such as pies and dog food.

Today, there are more than 2.5 million cows used for dairy in the UK. An estimated 20% of dairy herds in the UK are now kept in ‘zero grazing systems’, where cows are kept in individual, concrete cubicles. These cows will never feel the grass beneath their hooves, or the sun on their backs.

Two other Animal Aid patrons, Chris Packham and Peter Egan, having previewed the film, lent their support to it.

Chris Packham, who became vegan after visiting an indoor dairy just like the one featured in the ad said: “I was invited to spend a day at an all indoor dairy farm and became a vegan. It wasn’t just the badger culling or the methane emissions or the river pollution, it was all of it, and when I looked into those poor animals’ eyes, I knew I could never stomach dairy products again.”

Peter Egan said: “When you really understand how the dairy industry works - the forced impregnation and the separation of mother from calf so we can take her milk - it becomes obvious how much physical, psychological, and emotional pain is inflicted on cows. But with one small change from dairy to oat, soy, almond, or another plant milk we can end our part in their pain. That’s what I did nine years ago and it was the best decision I ever made.”

The ads are being aired on Channel 4 and Sky throughout February, and will reach around 20 million viewers, while huge billboards featuring calves also go up in London and across the UK from 17th February.

Animal Aid hopes this new campaign will encourage people to choose compassion and make the switch from dairy to plant-based alternatives.

Head to https://compassion.animalaid.org.uk to find out more.