Celebs gather to share laughs for a life-changing cause
Guests included actor Tamer Hassan, music star and former JLS member Oritse Williams, singer and actor Junior Andre, and reality stars from Love Island and MAFS, including Abi Moores and Nathan Campbell.
Comedy lovers were treated to sets from top comedians, including M.A.T.E founder Daniel O’Reilly (aka Dapper Laughs), Tom Davis, the BAFTA-winning talent behind Murder in Successville, with film credits such as Paddington 2 and the upcoming Wonka, award-winning comedian Tom Ward, legendary prankster Simon Brodkin, and rising comedy star Daryl Robinson, alongside host Heski.
The event was organised by comedian Daniel O’Reilly (aka Dapper Laughs), to support the charity’s mission to expand access to vital services for men navigating addiction, depression, anxiety, and emotional trauma.
He said: “After opening up about my own struggles with mental health and addiction, I was overwhelmed by others reaching out for help. That’s why I started M.A.T.E – to create a space where men can share, support one another, and never feel alone - we now have over 50,000 members in our community".
For information visit: www.menandtheiremotions.org.uk