Charity coalition takes fight for Morocco's World Cup dogs to UK Parliament

MPs and supporters put their weight behind the IAWPC's campaign on Tuesday - Animal News Agency

Campaigners fighting to end the brutal killing of dogs in Morocco took their message to Parliament yesterday, calling on politicians to help pressure the North African nation to stop the slaughter ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) attended an event in Westminster where they met with MPs, animal welfare supporters and celebrities, including Jeremy Corbyn MP, Ruth Jones MP, Irene Campbell MP, veterinarian and campaigner Dr Marc Abraham OBE, and actor and IAWPC supporter Peter Egan.

Most Popular

The IAWPC launched its global campaign one year ago after harrowing footage revealed dogs being shot and poisoned in Moroccan streets as part of so-called “clean-up” operations linked to the country’s World Cup preparations. Despite widespread condemnation and assurances from Moroccan authorities that culling was banned, reports of mass killings have continued across several regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coalition, which now represents more than 80 animal protection organisations worldwide including the RSPCA, Dogs Trust and Peta, has drafted a humane redraft of Morocco’s controversial Draft Law 19.25, urging the government to recognise animals as sentient beings and to adopt ethical, community-based population management measures.

Les Ward MBE, chairman of the IAWPC, said: “Yesterday was a vital opportunity to show MPs that the eyes of the world remain firmly on Morocco. With FIFA’s help, we’ve proposed a compassionate and effective alternative to mass killing, and we will not stop until this cruelty ends.”

The meeting at Westminster follows recent milestones for the campaign, including the submission of the IAWPC’s amended draft law to Moroccan authorities and backing from global figures such as the late Dr Jane Goodall, Chris Packham, Gary Numan and Lorraine Kelly.

Campaigners say they will continue pressing both the Moroccan government and FIFA to ensure that compassion not cruelty takes centre stage before the world’s biggest sporting event in 2030.

To find out more about the IAWPC go to www.iawpc.org